Sacramento continues to be mentioned in a potential Joh…

1 hour ago via Kings Beat
Sacramento continues to be mentioned in a potential John Collins trade with the Atlanta Hawks, but sources confirm that the Kings are trailing in that chase.

July 1, 2022 | 2:47 am EDT Update

Bulls among the teams calling about Kevin Durant

When the two-time NBA Finals MVP made it known he wanted to be traded out of Brooklyn, expected business quickly fell by the wayside as teams tried to reposition themselves to at least make an offer. According to a source, the Bulls were a part of those phone calls, despite Durant reportedly having the Heat and Suns among his desired destinations — and despite the reality that the Bulls don’t have the type of high-profile player or quality of draft picks the Nets were looking for in a trade package.
1 hour ago via Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times

Phoenix has the kinds of players who might make this a win-win for all involved — namely, Suns small forward Mikal Bridges and restricted free agent center DeAndre Ayton. In the days before Irving’s choice to opt-in, sources close to Ayton had raised this possibility of an Ayton-Bridges deal being very much on their radar. At that time, however, it was unclear whether Durant was going to ask out.
1 hour ago via Sam Amick, Joe Vardon, John Hollinger, Alex Schiffer, The Athletic NBA Staff @ The Athletic

Beck: I asked a well-connected NBA source which teams, other than the increasingly desperate Lakers, would be willing to acquire Irving. His answer: “None.” I think I agree. The league has seen Irving wreak a lot of havoc over the last five years, from Cleveland to Boston to Brooklyn. It’s left an impression. But the Lakers badly need another scorer/playmaker next to LeBron and AD, and Irving is an infinitely better fit than Russell Westbrook.
1 hour ago via SI Staff @ Sports Illustrated

