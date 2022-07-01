While he doesn’t want to be part of a rebuilding proc…

2 hours ago via EuroHoops.net
While he doesn’t want to be part of a rebuilding process with the Oklahoma City Thunder and there’s reported interest for him from Denver, Milwaukee, Chicago, and San Antonio, especially after the Dejounte Murray trade to Atlanta, the Thunder are keeping his rights. Vasilije Micic’s camp pushes for a trade, however, OKC doesn’t want to give him up practically for free or just for a second-round draft pick. That complicates things and Micic can’t do much more than waiting until there’s a suitor willing to proceed to a deal that would satisfy the Thunder.

July 1, 2022
Newest Knick Isaiah Hartenstein and his fiancée Kourtney Kellar are on cloud nine after getting engaged during the offseason. Hartenstein, 24, proposed to the Los Angeles-based model on the beach in Malibu in April, just a week after his season with the Clippers ended, with a stunning oval-shaped diamond ring. Kellar, 31, announced the news in a post on her Instagram page, with a message written in her fiancée’s second language of German, that translated in English to, “Of course I said ‘yes.’”
4 mins ago via Jenna Lemoncelli @ New York Post

July 1, 2022
You wonder, seeing how the Nets are, suddenly, in rebuild mode, and how the Lakers have failed to launch the last two seasons, if there’s an endpoint to this era of player empowerment – if team governors are going to exact major concessions in the next collective bargaining agreement negotiations with players. If teams are just tired of acquiescing. “Not really,” a very high-ranking team exec said Thursday. “The pressure to win is great, so you will do all you can to win.”
23 mins ago via Marcus Thompson II, David Aldridge, David Aldridge and Marcus Thompson II @ The Athletic

