While he doesn’t want to be part of a rebuilding proc…

While he doesn’t want to be part of a rebuilding process with the Oklahoma City Thunder and there’s reported interest for him from Denver, Milwaukee, Chicago, and San Antonio, especially after the Dejounte Murray trade to Atlanta, the Thunder are keeping his rights. Vasilije Micic’s camp pushes for a trade, however, OKC doesn’t want to give him up practically for free or just for a second-round draft pick. That complicates things and Micic can’t do much more than waiting until there’s a suitor willing to proceed to a deal that would satisfy the Thunder.
July 1, 2022 | 12:07 pm EDT Update
Zach LaVine agrees to max contract to return to Chicago
Shams Charania: NBA All-Star Zach LaVine has agreed to a five-year, $215.2 million maximum contract to return to the Chicago Bulls, with a player option in Year 5, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Newest Knick Isaiah Hartenstein and his fiancée Kourtney Kellar are on cloud nine after getting engaged during the offseason. Hartenstein, 24, proposed to the Los Angeles-based model on the beach in Malibu in April, just a week after his season with the Clippers ended, with a stunning oval-shaped diamond ring. Kellar, 31, announced the news in a post on her Instagram page, with a message written in her fiancée’s second language of German, that translated in English to, “Of course I said ‘yes.’”
July 1, 2022 | 11:48 am EDT Update
Toronto, Otto Porter agree to two-year deal
Free agent forward Otto Porter Jr. has reached an agreement with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year deal with the second being a player option, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Chris Haynes: Aside from joining one of the best well-ran franchises, what made committing to Raptors even more enticing for Otto Porter Jr. is that his wife is from Toronto.
The 2022 NBA champion is leaving the Golden State Warriors after a productive first season in the Bay. He averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and shot 46.4% from the field. The journeyman bounced around the league in recent years, adding another stop in his NBA career.
Danilo Gallinari headed to Boston
Adrian Wojnarowski: Once the San Antonio Spurs finalize the expected release on forward Danilo Gallinari, his preference is to join the Boston Celtics upon clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN.
Nets Daily: Nets will have to decide what to do financially very soon. The repeater tax will kick in in 2023-24 based on payroll the final regular season game. So if they want to tear it down to the studs and start over, they’d have to make those decisions now.
You wonder, seeing how the Nets are, suddenly, in rebuild mode, and how the Lakers have failed to launch the last two seasons, if there’s an endpoint to this era of player empowerment – if team governors are going to exact major concessions in the next collective bargaining agreement negotiations with players. If teams are just tired of acquiescing. “Not really,” a very high-ranking team exec said Thursday. “The pressure to win is great, so you will do all you can to win.”