All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Christos Tsaltas: Dejounte Murray on playing alongside … shares share tweet pin sms send email 1 hour ago – via Twitter Tsaltas46 Christos Tsaltas: Dejounte Murray on playing alongside Trae Young: “He wanted to play with me, I want to play with him. We know each other for a while. It’s something we both want it”. #TrueToAtlanta Uncategorized Dejounte Murray, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email