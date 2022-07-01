Christos Tsaltas: Dejounte Murray on playing alongside …

1 hour ago via Tsaltas46

Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 1, 2022 | 3:41 pm EDT Update

Malcolm Brogdon: I'm hoping I can help Celtics get over the hump and win a championship

Though Brogdon brings his experience running the Pacers and has his way of leading an organization, he says he just wants to fit into what makes the Celtics successful. “These guys are proven winners at a championship level,” Malcolm Brogdon said. “I’m hoping to be one of the pieces that can help them get over that hump and win a championship.”
2 mins ago via Jared Weiss @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

RJ Barrett extension to drag out?

The two players picked ahead of RJ Barrett in the 2019 draft — Ja Morant and Zion Williamson — both agreed to max contract extensions on the first day of eligibility Friday. Although negotiations can turn in an instant (or one offer), my sense on Barrett is that it’s going to be a longer process. There’s also no rush. The deadline to reach an extension is Oct. 17. If there’s no agreement, Barrett can become a restricted free agent in 2023. Barrett’s max extension would be five years and roughly $185 million.
2 mins ago via Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

, , Top Rumors

, , , , , , , ,

July 1, 2022 | 3:19 pm EDT Update
Home