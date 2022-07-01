All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Chris Kirschner: Dejounte Murray said he’s been talki… shares share tweet pin sms send email 1 hour ago – via Twitter ChrisKirschner Chris Kirschner: Dejounte Murray said he’s been talking to Trae Young for about two to three weeks now. Uncategorized Dejounte Murray, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email