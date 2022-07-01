Christos Tsaltas: Dejounte Murray said he's ready to br…

33 mins ago via Tsaltas46

July 1, 2022 | 3:07 pm EDT Update

Nets have no interests in accommodating Kyrie Irving, could use his salary as filler for another trade

[T]he Nets have no interest in accommodating Kyrie Irving. They have no interest in doing it. If it comes up maybe a three-team trade or a four-team trade to get the Nets satisfied with what they want. To get them maybe a start. To take draft picks from Phoenix and reroute them somewhere else… Kyrie might get thrown into that four-team trade just as salary ballast. He’s going to be used as a tool to help the Nets.”
6 mins ago via Net Income @ NetsDaily

July 1, 2022 | 2:40 pm EDT Update
