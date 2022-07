Kevin Huerter: My official welcome to the NBA moment

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Smart, Robert Williams, Derrick White, Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard are all under contract for next season, and the additions of Brogdon and Gallinari will push that core group to 10. The Celtics last week declined their $1.6 million option on second-year forward Sam Hauser, and league sources said the team will likely sign the sharpshooter to a longer-term deal soon