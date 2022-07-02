Word started to circulate on Thursday evening that ther…

Word started to circulate on Thursday evening that there was progress being made toward a Gobert deal, but Wolves sources were pessimistic almost the whole way through. By Friday morning, sources said, the deal was in peril. Both sides were sticking to their guns and the Timberwolves started to look hard at other available rim protectors. In addition to Gobert, they had been linked to Indiana’s Myles Turner and Atlanta’s Clint Capela in previous reporting. The Wolves also made several calls to Brooklyn on Kevin Durant, sources said, but the Nets were asking for established All-Stars and a mountain of picks.

Jazz inquired about possibility of trading for OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr

Sources: Before eventually trading Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves, the Jazz inquired about the possibility of trading for Raptors starters OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr.
