Word started to circulate on Thursday evening that ther…

Word started to circulate on Thursday evening that there was progress being made toward a Gobert deal, but Wolves sources were pessimistic almost the whole way through. By Friday morning, sources said, the deal was in peril. Both sides were sticking to their guns and the Timberwolves started to look hard at other available rim protectors. In addition to Gobert, they had been linked to Indiana’s Myles Turner and Atlanta’s Clint Capela in previous reporting. The Wolves also made several calls to Brooklyn on Kevin Durant, sources said, but the Nets were asking for established All-Stars and a mountain of picks.
July 2, 2022 | 3:43 pm EDT Update
Cody Martin returning to Hornets
Shams Charania: Restricted free agent Cody Martin has agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal to return to the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Rod Boone: #Hornets have agreed to terms on a multi-year deal with Cody Martin, league sources tell @theobserver.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G Eugene Omoruyi has agreed to a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, his agent Mike George of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN.
James Boyd: #Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton bids Malcolm Brogdon farewell via IG after Brogdon’s reported trade to the #Celtics. “My guy 🙏🏽🙏🏽” pic.twitter.com/qnWqjp4jfF
Clutch Points: Donovan Mitchell is in New York attending a Mets game this afternoon 👀 pic.twitter.com/KE0UpPSTiU
July 2, 2022 | 2:05 pm EDT Update
Jazz inquired about possibility of trading for OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr
Michael Scotto: Sources: Before eventually trading Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves, the Jazz inquired about the possibility of trading for Raptors starters OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. Plus, what the Gobert trade means for the Kevin Durant trade market on @HoopsHype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…