Chris Kirschner: Hawks Summer League roster includes Sh…

Chris Kirschner: Hawks Summer League roster includes Sharife Cooper, AJ Griffin and Tyrese Martin. Nick Van Exel is the head coach pic.twitter.com/RBRsancL3I
July 2, 2022 | 3:43 pm EDT Update
Cody Martin returning to Hornets
Shams Charania: Restricted free agent Cody Martin has agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal to return to the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Rod Boone: #Hornets have agreed to terms on a multi-year deal with Cody Martin, league sources tell @theobserver.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G Eugene Omoruyi has agreed to a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, his agent Mike George of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN.
James Boyd: #Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton bids Malcolm Brogdon farewell via IG after Brogdon’s reported trade to the #Celtics. “My guy 🙏🏽🙏🏽” pic.twitter.com/qnWqjp4jfF
Clutch Points: Donovan Mitchell is in New York attending a Mets game this afternoon 👀 pic.twitter.com/KE0UpPSTiU
July 2, 2022 | 2:05 pm EDT Update
Jazz inquired about possibility of trading for OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr
Michael Scotto: Sources: Before eventually trading Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves, the Jazz inquired about the possibility of trading for Raptors starters OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. Plus, what the Gobert trade means for the Kevin Durant trade market on @HoopsHype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…