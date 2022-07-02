Trae Young: Dumb ass. 😂🤦🏽‍♂️ https://twi…

4 hours ago via TheTraeYoung

July 2, 2022 | 8:20 pm EDT Update
July 2, 2022 | 7:43 pm EDT Update

Lakers, Nets discussing Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook swap

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively engaged in discussions on a trade package that would send star point guard Russell Westbrook to Brooklyn in exchange for star point guard Kyrie Irving, league sources told Yahoo Sports. There’s palpable optimism that an agreement can be struck between the two sides this offseason, but there remain a few hurdles, sources said.
4 hours ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

Draft compensation is an ongoing talking point for the Nets and they want shooting guard Joe Harris — who is recovering from left ankle surgery — and his remaining $38.6 million owed over the next two years included in the deal, sources said. The Lakers have been disinclined to the inclusion of Harris, and are instead seeking the insertion of sharpshooter Seth Curry as part of the arrangement, sources said.
4 hours ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

