All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Trae Young: Dumb ass. 😂🤦🏽♂️ https://twi… shares share tweet pin sms send email 4 hours ago – via Twitter TheTraeYoung Trae Young: Dumb ass. 😂🤦🏽♂️ This is the clip of Bill Simmons apologizing then suggestion the Kevin Durant for Trae Young trade for anyone who doesn't want to listen to the entire podcast. https://t.co/2zB0bDmtYG pic.twitter.com/iwBAp8n8up — Will (@WillMoeller) July 2, 2022 Bill Simmons, Uncategorized Bill Simmons, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email