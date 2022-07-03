Chris Kirschner: The Hawks have announced they’ve sig…

Chris Kirschner: The Hawks have announced they’ve signed first-round pick AJ Griffin to his rookie contract.

July 3, 2022 | 7:04 pm EDT Update

July 3, 2022 | 6:31 pm EDT Update
July 3, 2022 | 5:04 pm EDT Update

Warriors could offer deal involving Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman for Durant

Kevin Durant’s quest to find a new home as he waits for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets could take him to a place he knows very well. Appearing on ESPN Radio, Marc J. Spears of Andscape called the Golden State Warriors a team to “keep an eye on” for Durant. Spears later took to Twitter to give more context to his report. Spears noted the Warriors “could” potentially offer the best package for both sides, with a deal involving Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.
