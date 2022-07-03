Chris Kirschner: The Hawks have announced they’ve sig…

Chris Kirschner: The Hawks have announced they’ve signed first-round pick AJ Griffin to his rookie contract.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
July 3, 2022 | 7:04 pm EDT Update
ClutchPoints: “Brooklyn wants a massive group of draft picks back, first-round picks, pick swaps, and they also want an All-Star level player.” @wojespn on what the Brooklyn Nets want in return for Kevin Durant
July 3, 2022 | 6:31 pm EDT Update
Thunder waive Isaiah Roby
Michael Scotto: Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder will waive Isaiah Roby, @hoopshype has learned.
July 3, 2022 | 5:04 pm EDT Update
Warriors could offer deal involving Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman for Durant
Kevin Durant’s quest to find a new home as he waits for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets could take him to a place he knows very well. Appearing on ESPN Radio, Marc J. Spears of Andscape called the Golden State Warriors a team to “keep an eye on” for Durant. Spears later took to Twitter to give more context to his report. Spears noted the Warriors “could” potentially offer the best package for both sides, with a deal involving Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.