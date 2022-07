The stoic reaction did not just capture Keegan Murray’s apathy toward the various NBA mock drafts that did not project him as the Sacramento Kings’ No. 4 pick, it also captured why the Kings became enamored with what makes him tick. “My motivation comes from within. I’m not really worried about other guys and things like that,” Keegan told NBA.com. “It’s just me trying to get better and trying to be the best version of myself.” Through two games of the 2022 California Classic at Chase Center, Murray showed two different versions of himself. In the Kings’ 86-68 win against the Warriors on Saturday, Murray showcased himself as an efficient scorer (26 points) both from the field (10-for-14) and from deep (4-for-5 on 3-pointers). In Sacramento’s 81-64 victory against the Heat on Sunday, Murray struggled with both his shooting stroke overall (4-for-15 overall, 1-for-7 from deep) and ball handling (six turnovers).