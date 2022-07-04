Trae Young led the NBA by creating 11.74 Bonus Wins last season. At a cost of just $8.36 million, he was arguably the NBA’s most underpaid player. MVP Nikola Jokic also did something incredible, creating almost as many Bonus Wins despite making nearly four times Trae’s salary. There’s a lot to notice from the first look at Bonus Wins: Bonus Wins are rare. In the whole NBA, only Jokic and Trae delivered more than 10 Bonus Wins. Only 16 players, including Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and Darius Garland, delivered as many as six. – It’s a lot easier for low-salaried players to create Bonus Wins. Most of the league leaders in Bonus Wins made under $10 million. – While the list of winning players includes guys of various ages, players who deliver lots of Bonus Wins are overwhelmingly young. Trae is 23. The average age of the league leaders in Bonus Wins is 26.
July 4, 2022 | 7:43 pm EDT Update
2023 No. 1 draft pick candidate Victor Wembanyama signs two-year deal with French team
Victor Wembanyama has signed a two-year deal with French side Boulogne Metropolitans 92, the club officially announced Monday. 2004-born Wembanyama posted averages of 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds across 18 minutes in the French Betclic Elite in 2021-22 with LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne and was voted as the league’s Rising Star.
The Sydney Kings have announced the signing of former Detroit Pistons point guard Derrick Walton Jr for the upcoming NBL23 season. The Kings have signed the 27-year-old, 185cm former Michigan Wolverines star to a one-year deal, which includes periodical NBA outs.
July 4, 2022 | 7:06 pm EDT Update
Ralph Mason: Jake Fischer: One thing Lakers have in their back pocket is there isn’t much interest in Kyrie Irving around the league