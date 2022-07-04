All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks are hiring Mike L… shares share tweet pin sms send email 2 hours ago – via Twitter wojespn Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks are hiring Mike Longabardi as an assistant coach — with Joe Prunty getting promoted to top assistant, sources tell ESPN. Longabardi — mostly recently with Sacramento — replaces Chris Jent, who accepted the No. 1 job on Darvin Ham’s new Lakers staff. Chris Jent, Coaching, Joe Prunty, Mike Longabardi, Uncategorized Chris Jent, Coaching, Joe Prunty, Mike Longabardi, Darvin Ham, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email