Thank you to @ATLHawks organization and their fans for the past 4 years. Atlanta truly became a 2nd home, the relationships and memories I created here will last a lifetime. The city embraced me as their own, as K’Von, and for that I’m truly thankful. Always love for the ATL❤️ pic.twitter.com/6U5GRx1oQH

— Kevin Huerter (@KevinHuerter) July 7, 2022