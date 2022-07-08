Jake Fischer: There will be extension conversations wit…

July 8, 2022 | 6:11 am EDT Update

Heat monitoring Donovan Mitchell situation

You talk to people over there with the Utah Jazz… They said they’re keeping Donovan Mitchell, they’re building around him. But just talk to people outside of Utah Jazz, they’re not so sold on that. On that line of thinking, they do believe at some point Donovan Mitchell will be available. One team that I know that is monitoring Donovan Mitchell is the Miami Heat.
Yahoo Sports and TNT sideline reporter Chris Haynes said on his “Posted Up” podcast that Durant had “gone dark,” not responding to other NBA stars who had been reaching out to him in the past week to touch base and gauge his interest in being traded to their teams. In essence, Durant has largely gone underground. “I texted him last week; that’s the last time I talked to him,” Thomas said. “I haven’t talked to him since, though.”
“Certainly the Nets at this point, they’re engaged on a number of fronts for Kevin Durant deals,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “A player of this stature typically don’t come together quickly.” Wojnarowski added that there is no artificial deadline in place such as the draft to expedite a deal. “Sean Marks is in close contact with Kevin Durant’s manager Rich Kleiman,” said Wojnarowski. “They have a good working relationship.”
