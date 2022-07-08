All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Lauren L. Williams: Just a little update from Summer Le… shares share tweet pin sms send email 3 hours ago – via Twitter WilliamsLaurenL Lauren L. Williams: Just a little update from Summer League, the Hawks held Sharife Cooper (right thumb soreness) and AJ Griffin (foot soreness) out of today’s scrimmage against the Clippers. Both are day-to-day. Will update about their availability for tomorrow’s game against the Jazz when I hear. Injuries, Uncategorized Injuries, AJ Griffin, Sharife Cooper, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email