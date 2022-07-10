Speaking to the media, Lin reflected on the life lessons he’s learned through basketball and how he hopes to see youth learn those lessons and break barriers. “It taught me communication, leadership, teamwork, resilience, perseverance, confidence,” he said. ” Lin added that he grew up in a world where being an Asian actor or athlete was “outside the realm of possibility.”
He hopes that future Asian athletes will have a chance to be themselves in their fields and not be compared to the handful of predecessors before them — like himself or NBA Hall of Famer Yao Ming.