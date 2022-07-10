Lauren L. Williams: The Hawks held AJ Griffin (foot sor…

Lauren L. Williams: The Hawks held AJ Griffin (foot soreness) out of practice again today. It’s a precautionary move. The Hawks are still aiming for him to play at Summer League.

July 10, 2022 | 1:38 pm EDT Update

Tyler Herro on his goals going forward: Be a starter, then be an All-Star

Asked as he walked the event’s red carpet about his goals going forward, Tyler Herro said, “Trying to be a starter in this league and then be an All-Star one day. So that’s the next step.” To that end, the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year did not relent, including when he was asked about possibly starting alongside Jimmy Butler, something he did only three times last season, with the Heat 1-2 in those games. “I think it will look great,” he said. “See what happens, see what happens in training camp.”
Canadian superstar Simu Liu and NBA champion Jeremy Lin teamed up with the Canadian Chinese Youth Athletic Association to host a celebrity basketball game Saturday at the University of Toronto’s Goldring Centre. The event featured more than 20 celebrities, athletes and personalities from the North American Asian community. Its goal was to raise money for the Jeremy Lin Foundation and the CCYAA’s new community centre.
Speaking to the media, Lin reflected on the life lessons he’s learned through basketball and how he hopes to see youth learn those lessons and break barriers. “It taught me communication, leadership, teamwork, resilience, perseverance, confidence,” he said. ” Lin added that he grew up in a world where being an Asian actor or athlete was “outside the realm of possibility.” He hopes that future Asian athletes will have a chance to be themselves in their fields and not be compared to the handful of predecessors before them — like himself or NBA Hall of Famer Yao Ming.
July 10, 2022 | 12:24 pm EDT Update

Knicks to sign Jalen Brunson on Monday?

Marc Stein: Monday, I’m told, is the likely soonest for the Knicks’ long-awaited signing of Jalen Brunson to a four-year deal in excess of $100 million. And as @FredKatz reports below all signs point to New York signing him outright with cap space. Fred Katz: Hearing from multiple sources that the Knicks will use cap space to sign Jalen Brunson outright instead of doing a sign-and-trade with the Mavericks.
