In the free-agent market, the Kings bought another reliable shooter, Malik Monk (13.8 points and 39.1 percent from the Los Angeles Lakers), and in exchange, they put on the jersey of Kevin Huerter, who played for the Atlanta Hawks last year and averaged 12.1 points by converting 3-pointers at 38.9 percent. “Keegan Murray will be a great fit for us to play with Fox – he’s a shooter, he works well on defense. It will fit very well in our system,” Sabonis had no doubt. “Kings are doing well. Shooters were needed, so we took three shooters. I think there will be a few more trades… We are waiting because a lot can still happen. We are waiting to see what Kevin Durant will do (smiles.). Everything can change dramatically.”
