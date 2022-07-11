In the free-agent market, the Kings bought another reli…

5 mins ago via Donatas Urbonas @ BasketNews
In the free-agent market, the Kings bought another reliable shooter, Malik Monk (13.8 points and 39.1 percent from the Los Angeles Lakers), and in exchange, they put on the jersey of Kevin Huerter, who played for the Atlanta Hawks last year and averaged 12.1 points by converting 3-pointers at 38.9 percent. “Keegan Murray will be a great fit for us to play with Fox – he’s a shooter, he works well on defense. It will fit very well in our system,” Sabonis had no doubt. “Kings are doing well. Shooters were needed, so we took three shooters. I think there will be a few more trades… We are waiting because a lot can still happen. We are waiting to see what Kevin Durant will do (smiles.). Everything can change dramatically.”

July 11, 2022 | 5:12 am EDT Update

Tyrese Haliburton on Sacramento: 'My feeling towards the organization and the fans are completely different'

Sean Cunningham: Briefly catching up with Tyrese Haliburton at Las Vegas Summer League, where we chat about his new Indiana Pacers team, moving on from the Kings after February’s trade & his love for Sacramento. “My feeling towards the organization (and) the fans are completely different.” pic.twitter.com/hmTm5VR4CJ
5 mins ago via SeanCunningham

Ja Morant on Michael Jordan: 'I would've cooked him, too'

It’s one thing to be confident in the NBA, and then there’s Ja Morant. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, the Grizzlies star said that if he played in Michael Jordan’s era, the all-time great would’ve been no match for him. “I wish I would’ve played in his generation, though,” Morant said on Jordan. “Just how he go about the game, that mindset he had … I would like to play against him. … I would’ve cooked him, too.
5 mins ago via Joseph Salvador @ Sports Illustrated

Wiseman played four four-minute spurts at the start of each quarter in his summer league debut — an 86-85 win over the Spurs. He checked back in for the final three minutes of the game — something Wiseman said he was more than comfortable doing. In his 19 minutes, Wiseman finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting, 2 rebounds and 2 blocks. In Wiseman’s eyes, the areas where his timing was off were on setting screens and reading patterns.
5 mins ago via Kendra Andrews @ ESPN

