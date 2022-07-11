"Atlanta told me at the end of last year, 'It's not lik…

2 hours ago via Mark Singelais @ Times Union
“Atlanta told me at the end of last year, ‘It’s not like we’re looking to move you, but for anybody on our team, we’ll listen. If a team offers us the right thing, obviously, everyone’s available,'” Huerter said. “They went out and got Murray. I knew they were looking to upgrade their roster and they went out and got him. In some ways, you could kind of feel something was going to be happening. We had a lot of guards and a lot of mouths to feed and there’s one ball that gets to go around in Atlanta.”

“I went into the offseason with an open mind,’’ LaVine explained on Monday, when discussing his recently signed five-year, $215 million max contract. “Once I was able to meet with [Bulls general manager] Marc [Eversley] and [executive vice president of basketball operations] AK [Arturas Karnisovas], and they came to me with everything that I wanted, there was no other reason for me to go outside and look at any other teams. “I think that would have been, for me, disrespectful on my end because they gave me everything that I asked for.’’
5 mins ago via Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times

I feel like I’ve been like that pretty much my whole life. I always took pride in defense. I don’t want to see a guy score on me or get off or anything like that. So I feel like it just kind of comes naturally to me even though I feel like there’s still things I need to improve on and work on. I had talked with the staff like off the ball and stuff like that, but I feel I really take pride in my man-to-man defense and stuff like that.
5 mins ago via Ky Carlin @ Sixers Wire

But even while extending his shooting range to .352 accuracy on 3-pointers as a senior, he failed to become the first player from Fresno State to be drafted since Paul George in 2010. “There was definitely a disappointment,” Robinson said. “I felt that I was in a good spot to get drafted. Unfortunately, that’s not how the cards were dealt.”
5 mins ago via Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel

