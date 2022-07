I feel like I’ve been like that pretty much my whole life. I always took pride in defense. I don’t want to see a guy score on me or get off or anything like that. So I feel like it just kind of comes naturally to me even though I feel like there’s still things I need to improve on and work on. I had talked with the staff like off the ball and stuff like that, but I feel I really take pride in my man-to-man defense and stuff like that.