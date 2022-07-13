The Celtics ideal scenario would be a lesser East squad…

The Celtics ideal scenario would be a lesser East squad such as the Knicks to put themselves in play for the high scoring guard, keeping Miami from firmly re-establishing themselves as a top contender in the East with another star acquisition. Other wildcard candidates out West would need to be considered as well (Dallas?) but a lot of teams around the league have already used assets on big names this summer in separate deals (Atlanta, Minnesota, etc.)

July 13, 2022 | 7:38 am EDT Update

Celtics not expected to have interest in trading for Donovan Mitchell

The Celtics are not expected to have interest in dealing for Mitchell per league sources given the high price tag and their recent offseason moves. However, a number of Eastern Conference rivals are expected to make plays for Mitchell. Let’s take a closer look at some of the possibilities in play on that front and what they could mean for the Celtics.
Nets to go into training camp with both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving still on the roster?

With every day that goes by without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving being traded, there is increasing sentiment among league personnel that one or both stars could still be on the Nets roster come training camp. A source close to the team confirmed that the organization has been in contact with Durant since his trade demand stunned the NBA. Another source close to Irving told The Post that the All-Star point guard not only never asked for a trade, but has had every intention of playing for the Nets — with or without Durant.
When asked if Irving was also willing to play for the Nets despite the team having had multiple rounds of talks with the Lakers, the source said he was — and that includes even if Durant is traded away. “Kyrie wants to play. … He wants to win a championship, and he wants to play,” the source told The Post, adding Irving and Durant are friends and supportive of each other although not necessarily tied at the hip. “I think when KD said he wanted a trade, he didn’t say I’m going to trade to where Kyrie goes.”
There are differing thoughts from sources on whether Golden State is truly interested in re-acquiring Durant. Said one, “I think they’re worried about where KD might wind up. (The Warriors) are in a good spot. They’ve got young guys behind their veterans, and they could be really good for a long time, so I’m not sure they really want KD. But I think they’re worried he might go someplace and beat them — if that team isn’t all depleted from what they have to do to get him.”
“Everybody would love to have him,” one general manager told Heavy Sports, “but almost no one has enough to get him. And I’ll bet you right now that the team that does get him will have to get a third team involved to make the trade work. Brooklyn is asking for more than really anyone can give. I’m not if anyone will meet their price, but I guess they’re hoping someone will get creative and get them the quality player — or players — and picks they want.”
