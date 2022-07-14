Lauren L. Williams: Today’s Hawks injury report again…

Lauren L. Williams: Today’s Hawks injury report against the Spurs. AJ Griffin – out (right foot discomfort), he’s still day-to-day James Akinjo – out (illness) Max Heidegger – out (lower back soreness)
July 15, 2022 | 1:50 pm EDT Update
Some NBA execs deem Dejounte Murray, Rudy Gobert trades 'reckless'
But there is always risk, no matter how great the players involved. Several front-office executives around the league used a word beyond “risk” to describe the recent Atlanta and Minnesota deals for Dejounte Murray and Rudy Gobert respectively: reckless. Even Durant is 34, and any team that acquires him will slice away a big part of its roster doing so. If it ends up being the Phoenix Suns — less likely after they matched the Indiana Pacers’ offer sheet for Deandre Ayton on Thursday — any unprotected Phoenix picks will have value given Durant is 34 and Chris Paul 37.
It seems counterintuitive given they haven’t won a playoff series since 2004, but the Wolves might have been closer than Atlanta to “one-player-away” status. They had two bona fide stars in Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns; Gobert gives them a big three — even if he’s a decade older than Edwards, who is barely starting his career.
The decision to move from two stars to three can be one of the thorniest team-building moments. The choice hinges on the talent of the two in-house stars; the supporting cast; the franchise’s timeline; injury risks; and other variables. The Clippers and Celtics have been content to stick with two and maintain flexibility. The Nets grabbed a third. The uniqueness of New York’s pursuit of Mitchell is he would be star No. 1 — meaning the Knicks would have fewer avenues to acquire star No. 2. Minnesota has zero history of nabbing major free agents, so it could frame the Gobert acquisition as its version of using cap space. Still: You rarely see teams in places like Minnesota go out on this kind of limb. The Wolves are probably still outside the inner circle of contenders until Edwards makes a big leap — by which time Gobert may be aging.
There is probably no magic solution — if you even conceive of this as a problem. You might argue these governors are billionaires or close, and that swallowing heavy tax payments is the price of contending. Maybe that’s true, but it’s not going to persuade the governors. Stakeholders will likely kick around several bandages, including an even harsher luxury tax, more robust revenue-sharing, and a harder cap. That last one is a very tough sell for the players’ union, which would also have qualms about stricter tax penalties; they like idea of a few teams who will spend almost regardless.)
NBA stars are missing a ton of games. I looked at everyone who has played in an All-Star game over the past three years—48 players in total—and then added the NBA’s current high-earners to beef up this sample to a decent enough chunk of players that it would be possible to approach a trend. By my count: The average NBA star from this list missed 28 games last season. Zero of those 48 players checked into even 80 of the 82 games last season. Five top players—Williamson, Simmons, John Wall, Kawhi Leonard, and Jamal Murray—missed the entire season.
It’s a trend that includes many of the league’s biggest names and practically all the MVP candidates. Over the past three seasons, it’s clear that too few players are ready to play: Kevin Durant has played zero, 35, and 55 games; Stephen Curry has played 5, 63, and 64; LeBron James has played 67, 45, and 56.
So why are the biggest stars missing, on average, 28 games per season? A common guess about anyone missing work is that players today lack the proper gritty mentality. Simmons and Irving were in headlines last season seeming not to want to work. And occasionally you’ll see quotes from former NBA players complaining about a lack of dedication from today’s young players.
But let’s put that in context. In covering the NBA most of my adult life, I’ll simply say that professional athletes generally work harder than anyone. That’s how you get there. Slacking off means someone else will get your spot—probably somebody with the mindset to tackle 82 games. I’m not sure that’s happening. Meanwhile, workaholics show themselves in the NBA all the time.