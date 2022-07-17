Today the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm gathered 5,000 v…

4 hours ago via Atlanta Hawks @ NBA.com
Today the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm gathered 5,000 volunteers at State Farm Arena to pack one million meals as part of the Million Meal Pack. Hawks CEO Steve Koonin, State Farm Senior Vice President Dan Krause, City of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, NBA Hall of Famer and Hawks Legend Dikembe Mutombo as well as Congresswoman Nikema Williams welcomed and thanked the volunteers for donating their time in support of the team’s largest single-day community service initiative.

July 17, 2022 | 2:56 pm EDT Update
Jonas Valanciunas was pressured to go to dancing lessons early in his childhood instead of basketball despite his height. “Kid, what are you going to do with basketball? You’re not going to make a living out of it. Dancing is at least pleasant to look at,” the center jokingly named the reasons others told back then. “It was an order for me to go there. I used to go dancing on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, and then as a bonus, I’d have basketball practices on Thursdays and Fridays.”
51 mins ago via BasketNews

“I used to spend my summers in a village near my hometown with my aunt and uncle,” the center remembered. “I used to drive together with my uncle, and he used to transport coffins. He worked at a coffin factory and transported them.” “He would stack the coffins to go on his routes. As a kid, I always wanted to help but didn’t exactly know how. So he used to stack the adult coffins and I would do the same with child coffins,” Valanciunas shared.
51 mins ago via BasketNews

Nicole Duckett, general counsel for the Los Angeles Clippers, is leaving the team this month to launch a boutique legal consulting firm for an athletic clientele. Duckett’s LinkedIn profile identifies her as the first and only Black woman to serve as the top lawyer for an NBA team. Duckett, who spent more than 15 years as a litigator at three law firms in Los Angeles—class action firm Milberg, Mayer Brown, and now-defunct Thelen—joined the Clippers as the franchise’s top lawyer in 2015.
51 mins ago via Brian Baxter @ Bloomberg Law

July 17, 2022 | 11:35 am EDT Update
