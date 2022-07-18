Tyrese Martin signed a two-year, $2.74M contract with t…

1 hour ago via Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Tyrese Martin signed a two-year, $2.74M contract with the Atlanta Hawks. The first year of his contract is partially guaranteed for $450,000, while the second year is fully non-guaranteed.

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 18, 2022 | 6:42 pm EDT Update

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled up on phone call

6 mins ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

Taj Gibson: Returning to the Knicks was a possibility

Taj Gibson had a $5 million option for next season that wasn’t picked up by the Knicks, although the team could’ve still re-signed him at a lower number. Gibson said returning to the Knicks was a “possibility” because “I understood the role.” However, he agreed to a one year, $3 million deal with Washington, where he’ll back up Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford. It’s an opportunity for a bigger role for Gibson.
6 mins ago via Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

Top Rumors

, , , , ,

Gibson’s impact was heavier in the locker room, where he provided guidance for Mitchell Robinson and reinforcement for Thibodeau. As one person familiar with the Bulls during tenures of Gibson and Thibodeau said, it’s a strategy from Thibodeau to keep such a player in the locker room to drive home the coach’s messages and philosophies.
6 mins ago via Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

, , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

July 18, 2022 | 5:42 pm EDT Update

Goran Dragic undecided about playing in the 2022 Eurobasket

Goran Dragic still hasn’t yet made a decision on whether he will participate in the EuroBasket or not. “We’ll see. First I have to finish some personal things and we’ll see,” Dragic said. “There’s a desire to play in the EuroBasket, now that I returned after five years. I was a little emotional, especially in the last game in front of our fans. But what makes me happy was that it wasn’t just a farewell game but a must-win game. It was very nice, full arena with fans. Now there’s a little pressure on me to play in the European championship.”
1 hour ago via EuroHoops.net

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

Home