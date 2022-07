Taj Gibson had a $5 million option for next season that wasn’t picked up by the Knicks, although the team could’ve still re-signed him at a lower number. Gibson said returning to the Knicks was a “possibility” because “I understood the role.” However, he agreed to a one year, $3 million deal with Washington, where he’ll back up Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford. It’s an opportunity for a bigger role for Gibson.