Tyrese Martin signed a two-year, $2.74M contract with the Atlanta Hawks. The first year of his contract is partially guaranteed for $450,000, while the second year is fully non-guaranteed.
July 18, 2022 | 6:42 pm EDT Update
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled up on phone call
The Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled up on a phone conversation the first weekend of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with each expressing their commitment to one another and vowing to make it work, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
While the uncertainty of Westbrook’s future with the Lakers remains, the conversation was organized to make sure all three were on the same page as long as they’re joined together in their pursuit of a championship, sources said. Westbrook has never requested a trade from the Lakers, sources said.
The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Pat Connaughton to a multi-year extension. “Pat is a key contributor to our success with his energy, toughness, teamwork and three-point shooting,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “Pat has continued to embrace our fans and the city of Milwaukee, and we’re glad to have agreed to an extension with him.”
Taj Gibson: Returning to the Knicks was a possibility
Taj Gibson had a $5 million option for next season that wasn’t picked up by the Knicks, although the team could’ve still re-signed him at a lower number. Gibson said returning to the Knicks was a “possibility” because “I understood the role.” However, he agreed to a one year, $3 million deal with Washington, where he’ll back up Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford. It’s an opportunity for a bigger role for Gibson.
Gibson’s impact was heavier in the locker room, where he provided guidance for Mitchell Robinson and reinforcement for Thibodeau. As one person familiar with the Bulls during tenures of Gibson and Thibodeau said, it’s a strategy from Thibodeau to keep such a player in the locker room to drive home the coach’s messages and philosophies.
“It’s always tough in a business when you play for so many years with the same guys,” Gibson, who played for three different teams with Thibodeau and Derrick Rose, told the Daily News. “A lot of blessings. A lot of ups and downs. Even when I made my decision, the phone call me and Thibs had, it was great.”
July 18, 2022 | 5:42 pm EDT Update
Goran Dragic undecided about playing in the 2022 Eurobasket
Goran Dragic still hasn’t yet made a decision on whether he will participate in the EuroBasket or not. “We’ll see. First I have to finish some personal things and we’ll see,” Dragic said. “There’s a desire to play in the EuroBasket, now that I returned after five years. I was a little emotional, especially in the last game in front of our fans. But what makes me happy was that it wasn’t just a farewell game but a must-win game. It was very nice, full arena with fans. Now there’s a little pressure on me to play in the European championship.”