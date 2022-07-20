Murray's reported response, captured in multiple screen…

15 hours ago via Madalyn Mendoza @ San Antonio Express-News
Murray’s reported response, captured in multiple screenshots and screen recordings posted by fans, is a reply to an anonymous Instagram user who left the following comment: “BYE fly little birdy….Good luck getting to the 2nd round at least we got the picks and we’re building around Keldon.” Murray, never one to shy away from social media, responded an hour later. “The Way That System Set Up You Gone Be Losing For The Next 15 Yrs!!! Problem Bigger Than Basketball,” his comment says.

Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 20, 2022 | 8:26 pm EDT Update
July 20, 2022 | 7:27 pm EDT Update
Home