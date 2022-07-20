Murray’s reported response, captured in multiple screenshots and screen recordings posted by fans, is a reply to an anonymous Instagram user who left the following comment: “BYE fly little birdy….Good luck getting to the 2nd round at least we got the picks and we’re building around Keldon.” Murray, never one to shy away from social media, responded an hour later. “The Way That System Set Up You Gone Be Losing For The Next 15 Yrs!!! Problem Bigger Than Basketball,” his comment says.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day