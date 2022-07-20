All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah JD Shaw: The Hawks hired Kyle Korver as the director of… shares share tweet pin sms send email 8 hours ago – via Twitter JShawNBA JD Shaw: The Hawks hired Kyle Korver as the director of player affairs & development. Korver will assist in creating and overseeing a development plan for each player, working with the coaches, athletic performance team and front office. Uncategorized Kyle Korver, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email