Joel Embiid likes tweet about John Collins taking multi…

4 hours ago via ClutchPointsApp
http://twitter.com/ClutchPointsApp/status/1551079229521027072

, , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 24, 2022 | 3:59 am EDT Update

James Harden has a wink-wink guarantee from the Rockets?

The 76ers managed to sign both P.J. Tucker and Danuel House while also trading for De’Anthony Melton given the flexibility offered by Harden. “There is a suspicion in some corners of the league that Harden had to have consented to this arrangement because he also secured a wink-wink guarantee about the future — meaning a promise from Morey that would allow Harden to recoup what he left on the table this offseason by declining the player option for next season in his new Sixers deal and then signing a whopper of a five-year deal in the summer of 2023 at almost 34,” writes Stein. “Such speculation is inevitable given how close Morey and Harden clearly are, but I’ve also heard plenty around the league question whether the Sixers, beyond the fact that these types of arrangements are against league rules, could actually bring themselves to give Harden any assurances.”
4 hours ago via RealGM

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Darvin Ham is attempting to get Russell Westbrook to embrace a supporting role with the Los Angeles Lakers, which is something the team was unsuccessful in persuading him to do last season. The Lakers want Westbrook to play more as a screener and to give more effort defensively. “I was talking to somebody who was with the Lakers last season and they were saying that if there’s a person in the organization that Russ could listen to, they tried to talk to him,” said Brian Windhorst. “From what I’m told, just everybody there who Russ would allow an audience for [talked to him],” added Windhorst.
4 hours ago via RealGM

Uncategorized

,

One way Washington does that is by keeping its G League players close. Before Echenique made history as the first Colombian to play in the NBA when he was called up in December, he was a friendly face at Wizards practice because the Wizards and Go-Go share training facilities at Entertainment and Sports Arena. That proximity helps the Go-Go attract talent, Nichols said. “I hear this from agents all the time: Seeing a parent club invest in the G League organization, it makes them want to put their players in this type of organization. There’s consistent investment in their development, and they’re constantly getting evaluated by people in an NBA front office,” Nichols said. “That’s big-time for what we’re trying to do.”
4 hours ago via Ava Wallace @ Washington Post

, Uncategorized

,

Home