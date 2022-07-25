“It was difficult for me, because I felt like it was getting to a point where all the s–t I accomplished, how I’ve carried myself over my career, they were just trying to attach some goofy s–t to my name,” said Williams, who is a free agent after finishing last season with the Hawks. The Clippers traded Williams to Atlanta for Rajon Rondo in March 2021. So, I was fighting a narrative. I was fighting a narrative, because they were trying to make me out to be a goofy. Like I was out here trippin,’ And I was like, ‘C’mon, that has never been my M.O. Let’s not start that.’ I’m getting to the end of my career. I’m in year 15, and y’all talkin’ like I’ve been trippin’ this whole time.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day