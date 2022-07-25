John Hollinger: Some clarification on Hawks/Sharife Cooper: The Hawks gave him a qualifying offer to retain his rights, just in case, but the QO for a 2-way player is just a non-guaranteed 2-way. So when Cooper actually signed it, they waived him. No harm, no foul.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
July 26, 2022 | 7:52 am EDT Update
Lakers have discussed trade for Buddy Hield involving Talen Horton-Tucker?
Marc Stein: Indiana would be expected to buy Westbrook out if such a trade came to fruition … which is another likely obstacle because buying out such a big salary is hardly the norm for Pacers owner Herb Simon. It is likewise believed that the teams have discussed a deal focused on Hield, without Turner involved, that would still require the Lakers to furnish draft compensation to Indiana’s liking as part of a package centered around Talen Horton-Tucker.
Marc Stein: The precise draft compensation that the Lakers have pitched to this point is not yet known in full, but my best approximation is that they have made one of their two future first-round picks available in combination with multiple (likely two) second-rounders. It has been reported elsewhere that the Lakers are prepared to surrender one of their oft-discussed available firsts (in 2027 and 2029) with little-to-no-protections in such a deal, but I need to stress that I haven’t heard such specificity yet from my own sources. My sense is that the Lakers would have some level of trepidation giving up even one completely unprotected first when Turner (whom they definitely like) is on the final year of his contract and could immediately leave L.A. in free agency next summer barring an extension.
Marc Stein: I tend to agree with the notion that the Lakers, above all, would also prefer to hold off on secondary trades, like the various Indiana options or a potential Eric Gordon deal with Houston, until they know that acquiring Kyrie Irving from Brooklyn is no longer an option.
There has so far been zero indication he is plotting any type of holdout, but that scenario has been repeatedly mentioned by rival team executives as the one variable that could force Brooklyn to drop its expensive demands.
Several opposing executives contacted by B/R have suggested the Nets’ terms are so significant because Brooklyn has no intention to truly move Durant. The Nets have sought at least one bona fide All-Star-caliber player, other contributing players and significant draft capital to consider any Durant package, sources said.
When Boston stumbled to 23-24 in January, team personnel only began to consider the possible returns from parting with Brown this offseason, sources said, to better optimize the Celtics’ contending window starring Jayson Tatum. The Celtics did not seriously entertain any inquiries for Brown ahead of the February trade deadline, sources said.
It is also clear that Walker holds the Celtics in a special place in his heart. Like the rest of us, the 45-year-old caught wind of reports linking Boston to a Kevin Durant trade that will potentially send Jaylen Brown in the opposite direction. Let’s just say that Walker isn’t happy about this prospect (h/t Johnnie Martinez of sportskeeda): “I am so disappointed this morning because I think this is a terrible decision,” Walker said. “This will be a terrible decision to go in, and I know people will be like, ‘This is Kevin Durant. This is arguably a top three player in the league! Of course, you make a trade for that.’ You don’t tear up what you’ve worked so hard to build.”