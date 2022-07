In honor of his legacy, Certified Sports Guaranty has obtained all six of Michael Jordan’s championship-clinching sneakers and will be placing them on display for the first time ever as a part of its “Dynasty Collection” memorabilia series. CSG has confirmed that each of the shoes have been worn by Jordan in the final games of his NBA Championships in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998.