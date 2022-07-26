First-round draft pick AJ Griffin has officially signed a brand ambassador deal with The Athlete’s Foot (TAF), following his selection by The Atlanta Hawks. The Atlanta-based retailer identified the former Duke basketball player for the partnership, with both Atlanta and North Carolina being key markets for the business.
Jayson Tatum on Kevin Durant trade talk: I love our team
Ian Begley: At NYC Point God premier in Manhattan, Celtics star Jayson Tatum was asked about reports of BOS talking to BKN about a trade for Kevin Durant. Tatum says that he loves the current Celts team.
Brian Robb: Jayson Tatum to reporters at Point Gods movie premiere when asked about Kevin Durant trade rumors: “I’ve played with him during the Olympics. He’s a great player. That’s not my decision. I love our team. I love the guys that we got. I don’t know if that report is true or not.”
Nick Friedell. KD is here for the premiere of Point Gods as well. He did not stop to take questions from reporters. Just a few pictures on the red carpet.
Nick Friedell: Paul Pierce also in attendance at the Point Gods premiere — when the topic of the potential Celtics/Nets deal came up he was clear with his answer. “They’re not doing that.”
In honor of his legacy, Certified Sports Guaranty has obtained all six of Michael Jordan’s championship-clinching sneakers and will be placing them on display for the first time ever as a part of its “Dynasty Collection” memorabilia series. CSG has confirmed that each of the shoes have been worn by Jordan in the final games of his NBA Championships in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998.
Each of his shoes are an iconic and direct connection to Jordan. For his first title, the GOAT wore the Nike Air Jordan 6 that was modeled after his Porsche 911. In 1992, he wore a pair of Air Jordan 7, the first without hte Nike branding, and the 8s in 1993 with the “x-strap.” In ‘96, Jordan wore the “Bred” with a transluscent sole and for his sixth and final championship, he wore an early prototype of the Air Jordan 14 known as the “Last Shot,” emulating the lines of his Ferrari 550 Maranello.
Miami Heat out of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes?
While the Miami Heat remains interested in Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets have displayed little interest in the Heat’s offer for the high-scoring superstar and Miami is moving ahead with its current roster for next season, according to sources briefed on the situation. Though the Nets would have interest in Bam Adebayo in a Durant trade, the Heat has not included Adebayo in offers for Durant and appears disinclined to do so.