7 hours ago via SGB Media Online
First-round draft pick AJ Griffin has officially signed a brand ambassador deal with The Athlete’s Foot (TAF), following his selection by The Atlanta Hawks. The Atlanta-based retailer identified the former Duke basketball player for the partnership, with both Atlanta and North Carolina being key markets for the business.

July 26, 2022 | 8:12 pm EDT Update
Each of his shoes are an iconic and direct connection to Jordan. For his first title, the GOAT wore the Nike Air Jordan 6 that was modeled after his Porsche 911. In 1992, he wore a pair of Air Jordan 7, the first without hte Nike branding, and the 8s in 1993 with the “x-strap.” In ‘96, Jordan wore the “Bred” with a transluscent sole and for his sixth and final championship, he wore an early prototype of the Air Jordan 14 known as the “Last Shot,” emulating the lines of his Ferrari 550 Maranello.
17 mins ago via Joyce Li @ Hypebeast

July 26, 2022 | 7:41 pm EDT Update

Miami Heat out of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes?

While the Miami Heat remains interested in Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets have displayed little interest in the Heat’s offer for the high-scoring superstar and Miami is moving ahead with its current roster for next season, according to sources briefed on the situation. Though the Nets would have interest in Bam Adebayo in a Durant trade, the Heat has not included Adebayo in offers for Durant and appears disinclined to do so.
48 mins ago via Miami Herald

, Top Rumors

