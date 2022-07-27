Clutch Points: Anthony Edwards and Trae Young star in a new Sprite bottle commercial 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JA9og1MgfH
July 27, 2022 | 8:02 pm EDT Update
Bobby Marks: Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard is expected to sign a Full Exhibit 10 Training Camp contract with Memphis according to his agents Keith & Luke Glass. The former Richmond guard played for Golden St. and Minnesota during summer league.
Ramona Shelburne: Two-time WNBA MVP Elena @De11eDonne is signing with Jessica Holtz. Holtz recently negotiated supermax contract extensions for Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns. Delle Donne is the first WNBA client she’s represented.
“James’ commitment to winning continues to resonate throughout our organization, and I believe we’ve only scratched the surface of what’s possible in his partnership with Joel and this talented roster,” Daryl Morey says. “This is an exciting time for our franchise.”
“I couldn’t be happier with James’ decision to commit to our organization. Over the last two years we have taken major steps toward our ultimate goal of becoming champions,” said 76ers Head Coach Doc Rivers. “James shares our drive to win a title, and he believes being a 76er gives him the best opportunity to do that. Together, we will work tirelessly to achieve our goal.”
Mark Berman: Guard Patrick Beverley(@Patrick Beverley)on playing for @Utah Jazz:”I don’t know.We’ll see what happens in the next couple of weeks – It’s a lot going on right now.We’ll c where the dust clears-Hopefully Donovan Mitchell stays&the team is competitive.If that’s the case we’re very excited..” pic.twitter.com/fDaZewNTRh
Clutch Points: Who’s stopping long-hair Jimmy Butler?? 😤🔥 (via @Cbrickley603/ IG) pic.twitter.com/6qRFI81Vkw