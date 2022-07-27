All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Michael Scotto: Source: Former Atlanta Hawks guard Shar… shares share tweet pin sms send email 2 hours ago – via Twitter MikeAScotto Michael Scotto: Source: Former Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper has cleared waivers and is now an unrestricted free agent, @hoopshype has learned. Free Agency, Uncategorized Free Agency, Sharife Cooper, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email