A player that could be available to them is Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins. In fact, according to Zach Lowe, the Heat has been in contact with the Hawks about the springy forward. These talks happened months ago, according to Lowe. However, with the recent roster changes to both teams, it’s possible that these discussions are reignited soon. (via The Lowe Post) “There has been some Miami, John Collins chatter,” said Zach Lowe. “It’s old. It might be months old. I don’t think it was ever really serious at al. They might revisit that.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
July 29, 2022 | 7:44 pm EDT Update
NBA investigating 76ers for possible tampering
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The NBA has opened an investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers for possible tampering and early contact centered on franchise’s summer free agency class of James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Danuel House. Sixers have begun cooperating with league on probe. Story soon.
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA’s expected to pursue circumstances surrounding Harden declining $47M option to sign a 1+1 deal that cut salary to $33M and gave team more flexibility to sign Tucker and House. Some have wondered if another deal was already in place for future — which is against CBA rules.
Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has already begun answering questions from league attorneys, sources said. The investigation is expected to include interviews with team personnel and the organization turning over electronic correspondence and phone records to league investigators. Teams weren’t allowed to have conversations with agents or players on free agency deals prior to the opening of free agency at 6 p.m. ET on June 30.
The NBA instituted more stringent penalties in these cases in 2019, including raising the maximum fine for teams to $10 million and including the possibility of suspending team executives, forfeiting draft picks and even the voiding of contracts. The possibility of the contracts becoming voided is a virtually non-existent threat.
Tyler Johnson to play in Australia
The Brisbane Bullets have continued their roster transformation, announcing the signing of import guard Tyler Johnson. Johnson’s arrival comes just two days after the Bullets locked in Australian star Aron Baynes,.
Johnson, who spent time with Baynes at the Phoenix Suns, said he was excited to get started. “After having a great conversation with JD (Duncan) and Sam, I was excited about the direction they are taking this team,” he said. “I have heard so many good things about the NBL and want to be a part of growing this league.”
July 29, 2022 | 5:21 pm EDT Update
Jazz asked about package including RJ Barrett, three draft picks for Donovan Mitchell
There’s been some conflicting reports on the Utah Jazz and RJ Barrett amid the Knicks’ pursuit of Donovan Mitchell. While some reports state that the Jazz have had no in interest in Barrett, I don’t believe that is the case. Earlier this month – before reports emerged that Utah was willing to listen on Mitchell trade offers – the Jazz asked the Knicks about a package that included Mitchell Robinson, Barrett, other players, and at least three first-round picks. Around that time, members of the Jazz were also making educated guesses/projections on what an extension for Barrett may look like, per sources.