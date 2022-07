A player that could be available to them is Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins. In fact, according to Zach Lowe, the Heat has been in contact with the Hawks about the springy forward. These talks happened months ago, according to Lowe. However, with the recent roster changes to both teams, it’s possible that these discussions are reignited soon. (via The Lowe Post) “There has been some Miami, John Collins chatter,” said Zach Lowe. “It’s old. It might be months old. I don’t think it was ever really serious at al. They might revisit that.”