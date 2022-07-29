A player that could be available to them is Atlanta Haw…

17 hours ago via Gerard Samillano @ Clutch Points
A player that could be available to them is Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins. In fact, according to Zach Lowe, the Heat has been in contact with the Hawks about the springy forward. These talks happened months ago, according to Lowe. However, with the recent roster changes to both teams, it’s possible that these discussions are reignited soon. (via The Lowe Post) “There has been some Miami, John Collins chatter,” said Zach Lowe. “It’s old. It might be months old. I don’t think it was ever really serious at al. They might revisit that.”

, Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
July 29, 2022 | 7:44 pm EDT Update

NBA investigating 76ers for possible tampering

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The NBA has opened an investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers for possible tampering and early contact centered on franchise’s summer free agency class of James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Danuel House. Sixers have begun cooperating with league on probe. Story soon.
7 hours ago via wojespn

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has already begun answering questions from league attorneys, sources said. The investigation is expected to include interviews with team personnel and the organization turning over electronic correspondence and phone records to league investigators. Teams weren’t allowed to have conversations with agents or players on free agency deals prior to the opening of free agency at 6 p.m. ET on June 30.
7 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

, , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

July 29, 2022 | 5:21 pm EDT Update

Jazz asked about package including RJ Barrett, three draft picks for Donovan Mitchell

There’s been some conflicting reports on the Utah Jazz and RJ Barrett amid the Knicks’ pursuit of Donovan Mitchell. While some reports state that the Jazz have had no in interest in Barrett, I don’t believe that is the case. Earlier this month – before reports emerged that Utah was willing to listen on Mitchell trade offers – the Jazz asked the Knicks about a package that included Mitchell Robinson, Barrett, other players, and at least three first-round picks. Around that time, members of the Jazz were also making educated guesses/projections on what an extension for Barrett may look like, per sources.
10 hours ago via SportsNet New York

, Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

Home