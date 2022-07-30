Lauren L. Williams: Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu stopped by the JC Penny at the Mall of Georgia to surprise some kids from the Boy’s and Girl’s club with $150 for a “Back to School” Shopping Spree.
July 30, 2022 | 8:38 pm EDT Update
Lakers interested in bringing back Julius Randle?
Stein said that the Lakers may potentially engage the Knicks in a deal for Julius Randle if the Knicks successfully trade for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. Stein added that the Lakers would not mind taking on the long-term money that Randle is owed.
Clutch Points: Paolo Banchero: 50 PTS, 9 REB Jaden McDaniels: 52 PTS, 11 REB Chet Holmgren: 34 PTS, 14 REB, 8 BLK (via @shobasketball, @thecrawsover) pic.twitter.com/uJ2iMG91hj
The Vertical: Chet drops the behind-the-back pass to Paolo for the slam 🔥 pic.twitter.com/98VBH8Ds5t
July 30, 2022 | 7:11 pm EDT Update
Kendrick Nunn to Lakers fans: 'expect consistency'
“They should expect consistency”, Kendrick Nunn said during an interview with Spectrum SportsNet. “That’s my number one thing. Coming in, night in, night out, and bring and be consistent on both ends of the floor.”
The Athletic: “I talked to him on FaceTime… I said what the f––” @Kyle Lowry is clearly not a fan of @Jimmy Butler’s new look😂 “I said bruh, come on.” 🎥@TheVCShow pic.twitter.com/WZqwnWnClS
Alex Kennedy: Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jaden McDaniels have arrived at @thecrawsover! Paolo and Chet are on the same team: pic.twitter.com/F1rlnZjKKt