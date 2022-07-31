Atlanta Hawks: ATL in the building @thecrawsover (@shob…

11 hours ago via ATLHawks
Atlanta Hawks: ATL in the building @thecrawsover (@shobasketball )

August 1, 2022 | 5:30 am EDT Update

Enes Kanter Freedom: 'I did not receive one single offer'

Freedom, 30, during a visit to Israel talked to local outlet Walla. The discussion went from missing out on offers during the NBA free-agency period to EuroLeague and the Turkey national team using naturalized players such as Shane Larkin. “Free agency is open for one month. Normally, I should have already received offers. This summer I did not receive one single offer,” he noted updating his NBA status, roughly translated with a helping hand from Google, “The reason is that I spoke out against what is happening in China in recent months. The Chinese market is a big part of the NBA business. So, they will allow talking freely about anything you want until it hurts them financially. As soon as you do that, they will cut you. It is very sad and unacceptable.”
2 hours ago via EuroHoops.net

“I am 30 years old. I can play another five or six years. I don’t intend to retire,” he explained once more, “I can’t go back to Turkey, that would be a one-way ticket.” “Keep in mind that I can’t enter Turkey and that Turkish Airlines is the name sponsor of EuroLeague,” he expanded on potentially exploring options outside of the NBA. “Honestly, I have loved Panathinaikos for many years. As a child, I watched many of their games and of Maccabi Tel Aviv,” Freedom resurfaced his connection to the Greek giant putting the Israeli powerhouse in the discussion as well.
2 hours ago via EuroHoops.net

BasketNews: The Lithuanian duo Domantas Sabonis and Jonas Valanciunas are preparing for EuroBasket 2022 together

2 hours ago via BasketNews_com

2 hours ago via kaj33

July 31, 2022 | 9:05 pm EDT Update
