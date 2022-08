Freedom, 30, during a visit to Israel talked to local outlet Walla. The discussion went from missing out on offers during the NBA free-agency period to EuroLeague and the Turkey national team using naturalized players such as Shane Larkin. “Free agency is open for one month. Normally, I should have already received offers. This summer I did not receive one single offer,” he noted updating his NBA status, roughly translated with a helping hand from Google, “The reason is that I spoke out against what is happening in China in recent months. The Chinese market is a big part of the NBA business. So, they will allow talking freely about anything you want until it hurts them financially. As soon as you do that, they will cut you. It is very sad and unacceptable.”