The Pelicans will open preseason play with a road contest against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, October 4. The team then returns home to face the Detroit Pistons at the Smoothie King Center on Friday, Oct. 7. New Orleans will go back on the road for matchups against the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat on Oct. 9 and 12, respectively, before concluding preseason play against the Atlanta Hawks at Legacy Arena – home of the Birmingham Squadron, the Pelicans’ NBA G League affiliate.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
August 5, 2022 | 2:59 am EDT Update
Teams don't want to facilitate a Kevin Durant trade
Late last month, multiple people familiar with the Nets’ Kevin Durant talks were pessimistic about the possibility of a deal getting done in the near future. Part of the pessimism stemmed from the idea that, as of last month, there was little appetite in the market for teams to serve as a third or fourth team to facilitate a Durant trade. “No one wants to help (Brooklyn get a deal done),” one team remarked.
Kyrie Irving in a good place with the Nets?
After all of the comments, negotiations and trade discussions, is there any animosity between the Nets and their stars? If you are looking to read the tea leaves, Nets governor Joe Tsai recently endorsed a clip from the premier of Durant’s Point God documentary that included NYC point guards praising Irving. A source close to Irving said this week that the seven-time All-Star is in a good place with the Nets and comfortable entering the 2022-23 season.
Kyrie Irving returned to play basketball in New Jersey on Thursday night, the Brooklyn Nets posted videos and photographs of the night and a rapprochement between the two sides appears in the making. The West Orange native and ex-St. Patrick School star hosted his “More Than A Run” All-Star Game before a big crowd at Kean University that included his Nets teammates Royce O’Neale, Kessler Edwards and David Duke. Perhaps more significantly, the Nets official Instagram account posted videos and photos of the night.
Nets Daily: Here’s a couple of screenshots from Nets official Instagram site. Net also posted videos of Irving at Kean. Something’s happening here, what it is ain’t exactly. pic.twitter.com/CtnefXL9b1
Mike James says Stephen Curry is a one-dimensional player
EuroLeague guard Mike James, who has had stints in the NBA with the Suns, Pelicans and Kevin Durant-led Nets, is one outspoken critic of Stephen Curry. Over the weekend, James joined the “Players Choice” podcast and shared a list of his current top five players in the NBA. The hosts noticed Curry was missing. “Steph, how he plays and how he gets stuff off, it’s just kinda one-dimensional at times,” James said. “He’s not the primary ball-handler a lot, and for a point guard that kinda bothers me.”
James had Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic in his list, but felt they are all capable of something that the reigning Finals MVP is not. James had Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic in his list, but felt they are all capable of something that the reigning Finals MVP is not.
Kyle Kuzma on Austin Reeves nicknames: 'Hillbilly Kobe is lit, that sh*t is fire'
ClutchPoints: Draymond Green on Austin Reaves wanting to shed ‘Hillbilly Kobe’ and ‘AR15’ nicknames: “Brother, you should take those nicknames and try to run with them! Kyle Kuzma: “Hillbilly Kobe is lit… That sh*t is fire.” (via @Money23Green , @TheVolumeSports )
August 4, 2022 | 7:56 pm EDT Update
Paul told ESPN he expects both sides to continue a dialogue moving forward. LeBron James is entering the final year of his contract, worth $44.5 million, and will be 38 years old when his current deal is up. The maximum length of a contract a player aged 38 or older can sign is two years, according to the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement. James has until June 30 to sign the extension before becoming an unrestricted free agent.