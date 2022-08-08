ClutchPoints: “It’s a man’s league. He a little boy, he’s too soft.” Dejounte Murray calls Paolo a “little boy” and “soft” ￼ (via @HomeTeamHoops )
Hoop Central: Paolo’s IG story. ‘Lol unfollowed me on the gram n everything it must be personal huh? That’s fine jus make sure y guard up next time n stop sending doubles family.
“You Tried To Flex That #1 Pick Shit On Me When I Been Rooting For You When You Was A Kid Asking To Rebound For Me @paolo5 Don't Get On This Internet Saying Nothing... You Changed From The Humble Kid You Always Was And I Stand On Real Shit Boy And YOU KNOW!!!!!!!! You Made It And Changed And I Lost All Respect!!” “ Stay Humble. This Life You In Now Is REAL And Ain't No Joke!!! I STILL WANNA SEE YOU WIN Cause That's WHO I AM!!!”
Paolo’s IG story: “Same humble kid always vouched for you bro don’t switch tha narrative for the internet” “Shout-out IT tho for the great event”
Clutch Points: “You can talk about me being an ESPN analyst…my takes. But what you not gon’ do is you not gon’ disrespect me and call me no m*therf*cking coon. Especially by you, when we all know *wink*, you not gon’ do nothing.” The Perk-Draymond beef keeps going 🗣 pic.twitter.com/rg0KDP1sPG
Green made the remark on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” postgame show Thursday night following the Warriors defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games. “Draymond broke the code,” Haslem told Yahoo Sports after the Heat’s 111-103 victory. “You ain’t supposed to say some s*** like that. That’s disrespectful. He know better than that.”
Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire took a shot at Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro on ESPN’s “First Take.” Stoudemire questioned where Herro’s focus is in the playoffs, and he believes the Sixth Man of the Year is too focused on entertainment rather than actually playing basketball. “Where’s his focus?” Stoudemire said of Herro. “He wants to wear the shades. He wants to have his back out in the press conference. He wants to do the gun show. He wants all this entertainment stuff, but where is the focus on basketball?”
Clutch Points: Kevin Durant on some of Patrick Beverley's comments regarding Chris Paul the last few days: pic.twitter.com/3BN4s530m1
Ballislife.com: Pat Bev going off on Chris Paul’s defense on @GetUpESPN “CP can’t guard nobody. Everybody in the NBA know that…he’s a cone.”
Beverley was just getting started and became more comfortable as the morning progressed. "No one is afraid of Phoenix," he said on "First Take." Then it was back to Paul slander. "CP can't guard nobody," Beverley said, comparing Paul to a cone that players dribble around during summertime drills. "Everybody in the NBA knows that."
Host Mike Greenberg asked Beverley if he was calling Paul overrated. "I think he's been in a fortunate situation, to be president of the (NBA Players Association) and State Farm commercials, so he's fortunate to get certain calls in games that normal guys don't usually get. I'll say that."
After the Warriors eliminated the Grizzlies and advanced to their sixth Western Conference finals in eight years, Draymond Green went off on a rant directed at Kendrick Perkins. "Something came to my phone earlier," Green said to reporters. "Some guy saying I'm scared to shoot the basketball. Scared and me in the same sentence is brutal. But you got a big ogre on TV talking about what Draymond says ain't the gospel. It is the gospel. What I say is the gospel. When you say that multiple times on several different segments, you must think what I say is the gospel. So, you got to come out and shut some guys up sometimes. When you got people talking out the side of their neck. 'Anybody can make the pass Draymond make.' That's just stupid.
"But these are people who get employed to talk on TV about our game. 'Anybody could make that pass.' You make that pass. We'd love to see it. I played against the guy by the way. I'm talking about Kendrick Perkins for those of y'all that don't know. I'm never duckin' no smoke. As the Memphis Grizzlies' towels say, I don't duck smoke. 'Anybody could make that pass.' You couldn't, so good luck. You just got to come out and shut people up sometimes. It was very fun to do."
His teammate Reggie Bullock was also asked about the verbal ‘jabs’ that Doncic is getting from the Suns’ stars. “I guess it’s jabs,” the 31-year-old small forward, who scored 19 points in Game 6, said. “That he’s a tough player. He’s a great player. I laugh at it when they try to guard him. “They want to try to do the same thing him, bring him up in every pick and roll, but when we get to switch, I know it’s a bucket every time. And I don’t know about the switched with them to get a bucket every time.
“I just know that we’re going to back him up. That’s our teammate He’s going to hold down on the offensive end and give us his best on the defensive end. It’s about a team to be able to take his back and not nobody talk just to our superstar.”
Clutch Points: “Everybody acting tough when they’re up.” Luka Doncic after the Suns blew out the Mavs in Game 5 👀 pic.twitter.com/7f9wlln3bJ
Allia LaForce: I was told by security in the team tunnel that Marquese Chriss and Bismack Biyombo were separated by the Suns security team before any physical punches or contact was made. @Phoenix Suns @NBAonTNT
Keith Smith: Al Horford on if Giannis Antetokounmpo staring him down got him motivated: "The way he was looking at me and the way he was going about things, it didn't sit right with me. And yeah, that sort of flipped a switch at that moment." Good call @AnnaHorford! You know your brother!
In a recent episode of his own The Big Podcast, Shaquille O'Neal was speaking out on Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert as an “up and down player”. That’s when co-host Spice Adams tried to rile up the Lakers icon by claiming the Frenchman holds him to just a dozen points. “12 points? Yeah, in the first three minutes. Let me tell you something, man. It’s against my religion for somebody to hold me one-on-one. I take that personally. I do.”
“First play of the game I always used to look and see what the defense is going to do,” Shaq said reliving his Lakers days. “Like ‘Okay, he’s doubling from Spice [Adams]. Spice is going to be wide open for the jumper. Like, I always look at the first play. But if I get it and nobody’s coming, I take that as a sign of disrespect.” “You know what I’m going to do to him? He’s a shot blocker. You can’t shoot a shot. You’ve got to back his little skinny a– up under the rim. Show him the ‘bow so he gets scared and just go up.”
In response, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins did express sympathy for the Warriors and Payton, but he did not take kindly to his team being described that way by Kerr. Jenkins didn’t have to say he was talking about Kerr for everyone to know what he was talking about either. More from The Daily Memphian: “I also wanted to address a narrative out there that was said between Game 1 and Game 2,” Jenkins said. “It was said that we have to play more physical, and the word dirty has been thrown out there. I look at my locker room and I look at our culture and what we exude — we are the furthest thing from dirty. We are competitive. I want that to be squashed pretty quick here.”
Patrick Beverley: T’wolves ended basketball in LA😂😂 (Clippers,Lakers) We littt🔥🔥🔥 #cancuntweet #angrywelost #pettytweet
Durant is often criticized for playing on a superteam trio of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Then, this season, the Nets were preseason title favorites because KD was on a superteam trio alongside Kyrie Irving and James Harden. However, the 2014 NBA MVP wanted to set the record straight: He didn’t start the trend of great players joining great players. Barkley even played alongside Scottie Pippen and Hakeem Olajuwon.
Ja Morant: "I’m disrespectful just like they’re disrespectful. That’s why you see I threw that ball in the air. I asked for the ball. I know what we’re capable of ... That’s our goal. Come in and win games on the road and have their fans go home mad."
You averaged 21.1 points and 10.8 rebounds in seven seasons with Sacramento after they drafted you with the fifth overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft. Would you want to see your No. 15 jersey retired there? DeMarcus Cousins: I put the time and work in. I hold many records there. I honestly think I’m the best player to ever come through Sacramento. And I stand on that, absolutely.
If you could go back and change anything, what would you change that might have changed how you’re perceived now? Is there anything where you’re like, “Man, I should’ve just …” DeMarcus Cousins: I would’ve skipped my draft workout [in Sacramento].
Anthony Edwards said he’s going to use this elevated platform to show up and show out. “I think it’s very important to play at my best because they hide me during the regular season as far as no national TV games,” Edwards told Yahoo Sports after the 130-117 win. “So, people don’t really get to see me play unless I have an enormous game where I score 40-something or hit a game-winning shot or I get a huge dunk. I feel like games like this, I have to take advantage of because it’s the only time I get to be on TV so I’m trying to showcase my talent and everything I can do.”
Nick Gelso: He’d be so so so sad but no matter what @KDTrey5 feels inside, he always (A L W A Y S) portrays himself as an angry mean big bad villain lol. Fraud. Kevin Durant: It’s crazy how the internet made grown men attention whores.
Adebayo was cut from Team USA by Popovich before the team finished seventh in the 2019 World Cup. However, he was named to the 2020 Olympic squad that won gold in Tokyo. Adebayo was asked if he had any resentment or animosity for Popovich, who was still serving as Team USA’s coach when he won his first Olympic gold medal. “Definitely animosity, because I felt like I should have been on that team,” Adebayo said. “But when we got to the Olympics I had to let my animosity go because he was my coach at the time. “But when we left, I let him know from the time being in this Olympics we cool and you my coach, I’m your player … but when we leave, just know, I’ll never forget that you cut me.”
The 24-year-old big man said Popovich understood where he was coming from. He also said to this day he uses Popovich cutting him as motivation every time the Heat play the Spurs. “Whenever we play the Spurs, he will never forget that he cut me,” Adebayo said.
Kendrick Perkins: Paul Pierce spit at LeBron James during a 2003 pre-season NBA game says @KendrickPerkins in a recent IG Live presented by @BovadaOfficial . “We were about to have an out brawl in the back of the locker room.” LeBron James, Paul Pierce beef decoded.
"Let's think about it," Smart said. "As a guard, especially on the team that switches a lot, especially on the No. 1 defensive team, you are worried about every single player. And here's the thing: When you see Defensive Player of the Year, that means he can guard all five spots. "Nothing against Rudy, but Rudy can't guard all five spots. I can guard all five spots and I have been doing it. I've done it very well."
It’s no surprise this guy and this guy had so much to say, especially with the backdrop of hard-fought competition. The best lines, as best as I could hear them: Green: “You joke too much.” Green after about a minute of talking: “There’s nothing to talk about, Jae.” Green (a Saginaw, Mich., native) to Crowder (who grew up near Atlanta): “You’re not like that. You from Buckhead, Jae. You from Buckhead. You from a nice neighborhood. It’s not like that.”
"I'm cool with Lance doing all his extra stuff. He's an irritant. Just don't throw me out for trying to get him off of me. Especially when I didn't even hit him or really try to." Austin Rivers responded to Tony Brothers ejecting him for the elbow fake to Lance Stephenson on IG.
But the 26-year-old Canadian guard/forward still doesn't like the three-time NBA champion, and he made it very clear after the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Warriors 123-95 at FedExForum on Monday night. "We all had the vision," Brooks told reporters in Memphis after the game. "He didn't, which is perfect. Send him back to the Warriors and let him do his thing over there."
TJ McBride: After the game tonight, Jeff Green angrily went straight towards the Suns locker room, according to two sources. He got held back by teammates and staffers and it did not escalate beyond words. Still, there is no love lost between the Nuggets and Suns.
According to Rose, however, Howard had other things in mind aside from basketball. This apparently did not sit well with Bryant who immediately knew that Howard’s mind just wasn’t in the right place. For his part, however, Howard is calling this a straight-up lie. The Lakers veteran took to Instagram to share his reaction to Rose’s allegedly fabricated tale: “🧢 none of this ever happened,” Howard wrote in his comment.
The 7-foot-1 Utah Jazz center sat down with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks to give his take on his relationship with Green. “I’m not talking about him,” Gobert said. “When I see him in person, he’s always really nice and respectful. So as long as that stays the same. I think that what’s being said about me on podcasts, it’s not just Draymond, it’s a lot of guys that try to discredit what I do every night, who I am as a player. It’s part of it. But for me, I will always take it as respect. If I was an average defensive player, an average player, they wouldn’t talk about me. I will always take it as respect.”
"Once again, when I talk about Draymond, or anyone else, I show respect. If these guys want to disrespect me, it’s their choice. I’m a quiet person and some guys are different, and they’re going to express their mind and it’s fine. People love beef. Beef generates more interaction. I get it. But I’m chilling. I don’t have beef with anyone.”
However, Stephen A. Smith didn’t like the reaction at all and basically argued that Karl-Anthony Towns has no right to do such thing against a player like Russell Westbrook. The ESPN broadcaster highlighted that the Timberwolves have not done anything significant in the past two decades, adding that they made the playoffs just once in the past two decades (17 years to be exact). In response to Stephen A., Towns fired back and shared his confusion why Russ didn’t get any criticism for his “rock-a-baby” taunt even if it’s against better opponents. “Now when we have a little fun with the game, we’re being classless. Right, that’s what he said ‘classless’?” Towns said. “It’s cool, though, I understand. It was cool when people was doing this in people’s face (doing the rock-a-baby taunt). It was cool, right? Aight, things came back to bite.”
Joel Embiid on beef with Andre Drummond “I think most of the time, I talk trash or in the past when I used to really go out it with anybody whether it was (Hassan) Whiteside or Drum or whoever. To me, it’s never been serious to the point where, like, I don’t hate anybody. I’m like, I’m doing this for fun and people get their feelings hurt, that is on them. That has nothing to do with me. Anything that I say and anything that I dox I literally am not; I’m kidding.
In one particular sequence that went viral, Russell Westbrook air-balled a corner 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 58 seconds left. After Towns rebounded the miss, he looked twice at the path where the air ball took flight with a perplexed look. "I honestly don't pay no mind to it," Westbrook said of the Wolves talking smack. "Maybe the other guys [do]. But they weren't talking to me. They were talking to individual guys particularly, but the trash talking doesn't bother me none. "Nobody over there has done anything in this league that would make me pick my eyes up, like, 'Oh, they're talking mess. Let me respond.' No. It's fine. They're good. They won the game. Happy for them. Move onto the next one."
Earlier in the game, after Patrick Beverley forced a Westbrook turnover, Beverley could be seen plugging his nose as if to say something smelled bad and appeared to mouth the word "trash" twice. Beverley, who has a history with Westbrook, took to Twitter afterward to respond to Westbrook's remark that nobody on the Wolves has "done anything in this league." "Playoffs every year," Beverley wrote while retweeting Westbrook's answer. "2 western conference finals with 2 different Teams individual stats or team stats? I thought it was a team sport??"
Dane Moore: Anthony Edwards on Karl-Anthony Towns' swag: "KAT last year didn’t say a word on the court, now he talking crazy to people. It’s because he got swag. He got swag. He kill the drip coming into the game, showing off the watch. Yeah, he’s swaggy. For sure. Love dat. Love KAT."
On the day Kevin Garnett saw his No. 5 raised to the rafters at TD Garden, he officially buried his beef with Ray Allen. As part of the ceremony celebrating Garnett's six years with the franchise, he singled out Allen -- who was sitting in the front row of the assembled guests, alongside fellow Big Three member Paul Pierce -- for his being present after years of acrimony between the two. "It's good to see Ray Allen here," Garnett said. "Real s---. It's good to see you, man. You next, dog."
"Most definitely," Allen said. "I don't like being on the outside. There's so many people here that I love, that I spent time with ... those people, they're etched in my mind when it comes to my time spent here in Boston, and to not be able to connect with them was always -- it was always tough for me. "Just because I moved away doesn't mean that relationship, that friendship, ends. So it did center around Kevin and myself because I did get the sense that the people here felt how Kevin felt. Once he accepted me, then the people accepted me. That was the sense. I was glad we could do that and people could see, 'We won with this guy in 2008, and that's what matters most.'"
It was a moment that officially brought closure to a rift that opened up between them 10 years ago, when Allen chose to sign with the Miami Heat as a free agent. It was a move that ended a five-year run for the three stars -- all members of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team -- that brought Boston a championship in 2008 and ushered in a new era of stars congregating in the NBA in an attempt to best them. "Yeah, that's a big one," said Philadelphia's Doc Rivers, who coached that 2008 title team, when asked about Allen being in attendance Sunday night. "Because that's been a problem, obviously, and the fact that it looks like the fence is finally coming down is really cool. "Very, very happy for Kevin, and really cool that Ray came today."
Keith Smart: Marcus Smart on guards not winning Defensive Player of the Year in a long time: "I don't understand why it's so hard for guards to win it....Guards not winning it, that's some BS. You got me and Rob not even in the discussion for it. On the best defensive team in the league."
Doncic would claim, quite incredulously, that he initially believed Gobert threw him to the court before a video replay revealed the absence of anything: “I thought it was the worst, and then I saw it and it was nothing,” Doncic said. “We were all laughing on the bench.” Gobert was not laughing. Instead, he was fuming about an apparently constant stream of over-the-top comments emanating from the deep reserves on Dallas’ bench. “There’s a lot of things being said that wouldn’t be said outside a basketball court. A lot of things I don’t say,” Gobert explained. “I’m not perfect, but I don’t say things to guys that I wouldn’t tell them to their face outside the locker room. It’s a lot of talk.”
“The officials have got to get to a point where they check — on both sides — that no lines have been crossed, verbally or with actions,” he said. “There was a lot of things being said out there. At some point, we’re men, too. My thing is, I’ve gotta keep my mind in the right place. My team needs me in the game. “You’ve got guys on the bench that don’t play that just keep talking and saying some stuff, and the officials can hear and they don’t do anything. As a man, it’s like, is it worth being suspended? We shouldn’t have to ask ourselves that question,” Gobert continued. “[The refs] have to do a better job keeping that in check. It’s actions, but the words carry weight. If someone is disrespected, at some point, as men, we’re gonna ask ourselves: Do we want to stay on the court, or penalize our team and stand up for ourselves? I usually take the first option.”
Later, as the first half expired, Doncic drove the lane, looked for a foul, did not get one, and began chirping at the referees for the umpteenth time, prompting an annoyed Gobert to toss the ball to him as he began to exit the court. That led to Doncic trying to fire the ball back at Gobert, and for the players to be separated. Doncic was subsequently assessed a technical. “They’re two, three games ahead of us and it was a big game. So those games are going to get chippy at some point,” Doncic would tell reporters afterward. “… Just, you know, emotions. That’s it.”
NBA on ESPN: “If [the Nets] do not win a championship. … Kevin Durant is on the verge for being recognized more so for the guy that left Steph Curry to go with Kyrie Irving, than he is for the two chips and two finals MVP.” — @stephenasmith. Kevin Durant: Egregious
But all this Grizzlies fun is too much for LeBron James, who didn't make it past the free throw line in the backcourt during Memphis' latest highlight. A minute later, a Lakers turnover leads to another fast break for the Grizzlies. Bane swishes a trailer 3 -- wide open because James is slow getting back in transition -- and lets the all-time great know about it: "Them footsteps ain't scaring nobody."
James has seen and heard enough, especially from Bane. James breaks up the Grizzlies' party in the paint to confront him under the basket. "That's your last time," James says to Bane, loud enough to be heard clearly on the local television broadcast. "That's your last motherf---ing time. That's your last time disrespecting me."
Along with setting the record straight on the long-told story of Oakley’s fight with Barkley at a late-1990s players’ association meeting — “I did not punch Charles Barkley,” Oakley clarifies in the book. “I did, however, slap the s--- out of him” — Oakley refuted Barkley’s recent public claims that their relationship has since become cordial. “He’s not close with Michael (Jordan) no more. I don’t know who he’s really on (good) terms with now,” Oakley said of Barkley. “So I know he wants to come to the cookout and play 18 holes with us. But we’re not inviting him no more. He’s out. You act up, you go stand in the corner with one leg in the air .... That’s Charles, in the corner of the playground by himself. You can see him, because he’s kind of big.”
And the trash-talking ensued. But it was all one-sided. Curry never said a word back to Porter. "I highly encourage it," said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr of players jarring with Curry. "I think he's unfazed by it, to be honest," Juan Toscano-Anderson said. "He finds it comedic. I mean, he's great. He's gonna do what he does. ... What do y'all say? Steph's gonna Steph."
Keith Smith: Jayson Tatum on defending himself on Twitter: "I don't have a problem with Perk. We don't even know each other. I just saw it and I responded. We both said what we said, and we move on. It is what it is."
Garnett shares something else -- a point posited by scouts throughout Wiggins' basketball life. Early on, frustrated by the perceived gap between his talent and performance, Garnett wondered about Wiggins' passion for the game itself. "I thought he liked basketball, but I don't think he loved it," Garnett says. "Like, Wiggs has other interests in life. He has other things that stimulate him, and I have to respect that."
"I can't really tell someone the order to love something in," Wiggins says, in response. "I love basketball, sure, but it's temporary. I can only play basketball for so long."
Gina Mizeell: Joel Embiid on his back and forth with Montrezl Harrell: "I wouldn’t say I baited him into that (second tech) but I like to think that I'm a troll. I like to think I kind of made him get out of his comfort zone, and that got him kicked out...
“I don’t know, you’ve got to ask the ref, man,” Harrell said when asked to explain what happened. “...He got his rebound, he got an and-one, and it’s cool you got an and-one, but he had it in my face. I ain’t one of them guys. It is what it is, I wouldn’t change it no differently from what I did, on either emphasis, both techs. I stand on both of them and I don’t feel I did nothing wrong.”
Chase Hughes: Kyle Kuzma said hecklers motivated him, that the ending was "their fault." He said it was Cavs fans had a sign that said "Without LeBron, Kuzma wouldn't have a ring." He told them: "Cleveland wouldn't be shit without LeBron."
The rumblings began following the Pelicans' 0-3 start (currently a league-worst 1-11 after Wednesday’s loss to OKC), coupled with Griffin's public handling of All-Star forward Zion Williamson's prolonged recovery from offseason foot surgery. New Orleans brass certainly hoped Griffin's tenure would finally lead to a playoff berth, despite its tenuous two years building around Williamson. Word of a heated exchange between the chief executive and Sacramento Kings associate head coach Alvin Gentry has since circled around the league.
While New Orleans projected optimism about competing for a postseason berth during the Orlando bubble, Gentry and a large portion of Pelicans staffers were already prepared for the coach's ouster, sources said, as Griffin was widely known to covet Ty Lue, who was the head coach in Cleveland when Griffin served as the general manager for LeBron James' 2016 championship team. Griffin would often tell team and other league officials that he'd given Gentry "all the answers to the test, and he still fails," sources confirmed to B/R.
That expression was first reported in a September article from NOLA.com, which served as the catalyst for Griffin and Gentry's exchange in New Orleans, sources told B/R. After the Kings defeated the Pelicans 113-109 on Oct. 29, Griffin approached Gentry in the bowels of Smoothie King Center to offer a warm hello to his former head coach, yet Gentry brushed off his initial efforts as inauthentic. From there, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the incident, Griffin denied the findings of the NOLA.com article, particularly his "answers to the test" line, and the notion that he played piano for Williamson during the team's bubble stay in Disney World.
Gentry responded with his own choice words, noting how his eventual replacement, Stan Van Gundy, who was also fired after one season in New Orleans, finished just one game better (31-41) than the Pelicans did under Gentry (30-42) the year he was let go. "You must not have given Stan the answers to the test, either," Gentry shouted at Griffin, according to multiple sources, and the two men had to be physically separated.
The aftermath of that event has seemed to ripple around the league, leading to increased whispers about the future of New Orleans without Griffin at the helm of the Pelicans basketball operations. League observers have noted New Orleans' repeated appearances in national television games, that were supposed to feature Williamson, have cast a far larger spotlight on the Pelicans' losing dynamic than otherwise would have existed.
In a recent Instagram story posted by Garnett, he cropped the sharpshooting Allen out in a photo taken during the 2011 All-Star game where the four of them were named All-Stars for the Eastern Conference. Tensions began to rise with the emergence of Rondo in the Celtics’ locker room being a huge factor. Allen and Rondo have been involved in shouting matches as told by Allen in his 2018 memoir, From the Outside: My Journey Through Life and the Game I Love.
Kamiah Adams-Beal: @Ronnie2K is a whole joke at this point. Ronnie 2K: Oh boy we have the wife upset too. That’s real love, I appreciate that!
Apparently, though, Ronnie 2K had a follow-up tweet to mock Kamiah after her latest rant about the game. The post has since been deleted, but not before the wife of the Wizards guard saw it and his followers saved a screenshot.
Kamiah Adams-Beal: Dogs bark. Ducks quack. So don’t be so surprised when clowns, do clown shit. But atleast I have the courage to stand on my own two feet. @ me next time pussy @Ronnie2K. That was deleted quickly 😭😂
Kevin Porter Jr: @Ronnie2K what my scan coming like? I better be in the 80s ya’ll can’t grill me me this year, & please can u have my swag right wit da long socks/calf sleeves, & my right arm sleeve sheeesh, ya’ll got me out there lookin like I’m at la fitness Camoot 2k. @NBA2K. Ronnie 2K: Swagged out… but a 77. Did we get this right or should he be in the 80s as he says? #2KRatings. Kevin Porter Jr: A 77? Carry on 🥱, You got rookies rank higher than me? Can you validate that?
Beyond justifying his earlier shot against Carmelo Anthony’s title aspirations with the Lakers, Karl did indeed point some blame at himself as well. “Don’t get me wrong, my reaction was, those sleepless nights were about the coaches — trying to figure out how to motivate Melo, how to motivate Melo to understand that he’s good enough to win championships. And in a lot of ways, we failed..”
Following Team USA’s win over France in the gold medal game, Durant and Draymond Green took to Instagram Live to roast Kendrick Perkins and their doubters who thought they would be falling short of a medal finish, let alone gold. “Everybody who said we were going to take the L. … They had some power rankings out. They had us fourth behind Slovenia. Come on, man,” Durant said. “Talking about they’re catching up to us, like, are you serious? This skill is unmatched, you dig?”
“I’m disappointed in Scottie, because he’s burning every bridge,” Barkley said. “I know he has a book coming out. Listen, Scottie was a very good player, I’ve always liked Scottie, too. I’ve always liked him, I’ve never had a disagreement or an argument with him. But he’s taking shots at me, and I’m just laughing, because I’m like, ‘Yo, man, you do know we’re, like, 60 years old. We don’t have beefs anymore, we’re like 60.’
“I was disappointed he’s taking shots at Michael, Phil Jackson, and myself,” Barkley went on to say. “But I understand he’s got a book coming out. And I just think it’s silly and stupid, to be honest with you. Listen, hey, we know you’ve got a book coming out, stop trying to take shots at big fish, he’s big game hunting. You come after myself, you come after Michael, you come after Phil Jackson, and we know you’ve got a book coming out. But it really just makes you look stupid and silly in the long run, to be honest with you.”
We spoke with Jennings about the Wagyu-quality beef between the two guys ... and he tells us Pippen's resume cannot live up to KD's, so he better respect the greatness. "I mean if I'm KD I wouldn't listen to Scottie," BJ said outside Crustacean on Thursday. "I mean, KD is better than Scottie." When we pointed out the ring count -- Scottie has 6, KD has 2 -- Jennings says it's bigger than that. "At the end of the day, KD was shorthanded, and at the end of the day, he did the best that he could do just like when Mike left the Bulls back in the '90s and Scottie had a chance to be the man."
Kevin Durant: This guy Scott also wanted to enjoy his summer so he chose to rehab during the season lol yo @ScottiePippen THEY FOLLOWED PHIL, NOT YOU!!!
August 9, 2022 | 2:51 am EDT Update
Knicks have edge over other potential suitors for Donovan Mitchell
Over the past few weeks, I’ve written or said or thought some variation of the following line countless times: the Knicks’ B-level offer is better than most of the other suitors’ A-level offers. But how true is that? Which of the Non-Knicks Six can come close to the package New York could cobble together? The Jazz want five or six or seven first-round picks, as well as young players. The Knicks own all of their firsts as well as four from other teams: the Wizards’ in 2023, the Detroit Pistons’ in ‘23, the Dallas Mavericks’ in ‘23 and the Milwaukee Bucks’ in ‘25. All of those are protected. They can deal up to eight first-rounders, including up to four unprotected ones. They could add at least three first-round swaps. They have attractive up-and-comers, including RJ Barrett (who we should assume would not be part of a hypothetical deal), Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin.
Offering, say, five first-rounders, some of them protected, along with one young player wouldn’t come close to meeting the Jazz’s asking price. But at the same time, some teams in the running couldn’t even beat that. And thus, we have a stalemate. For now, the Knicks know no one is coming close to them. And the Jazz want more for Mitchell than they received in that gargantuan return for Rudy Gobert.
Clutch Points: It’s already August and these players are still on the free agent market: – Collin Sexton* – Carmelo Anthony – Dennis Schroder – LaMarcus Aldridge – DeMarcus Cousins – Montrezl Harrell – Isaiah Thomas *Restricted free agent pic.twitter.com/2aDk3pkYem
Ben Simmons left Nets group chat after being asked if he was playing vs. Boston
Ben Simmons reportedly didn’t appreciate it when his Brooklyn Nets teammates asked him if he planned on playing during the team’s first-round exit against the Boston Celtics. “They’re having a team chat before Game 4, thinking he’s going to play against the Celtics, and from what I’m told, Ben just left the chat,” Ric Bucher told Colin Cowherd on FS1’s The Herd last week (8:30 mark). “They asked him, ‘Are you going to play?’ Ben left the chat. Like he didn’t even answer the question. Just left the chat.”
Brunson, Randle and Toppin made a cameo appearance Monday night in the Nike Pro City playoffs — a premier indoor basketball league based in the Big Apple — and gave hopeful Knicks fans a glimpse into what the future may hold. Minutes after the first whistle had blown, the trio turned in their first of many highlight-reel plays of the night. While running the point on a fast break, Brunson dished the ball behind the back to Randle, who stood unguarded several feet behind the three-point line. Though his shot bounced harmlessly off the back of the rim, it was corralled by a high-flying Toppin, who slammed the ball down with authority and sent the crowd into fervent uproar.
The Knicks’ starters ended up on the losing end of the final 110-97 score, though played well throughout the contest. Toppin led the pack with 25 points, followed closely by Brunson with 24 and Randle with 18. Following the game, Nike Pro City director Bernard Bowen commended the Knicks trio for the great performance. “It’s a playoff atmosphere, New York City bragging rights on the line. Guys want to come out and leave it all on the floor, put on a good show for the city,” Bowen said. “You have a lot of kids [here] who can’t afford the opportunity to go to a Knicks game, so for those guys to come and play in that atmosphere where it’s free for the kids, it’s a blessing.”
LeBron caught a glimpse of the new unis and he could not help but take to Instagram to share his hyped reaction to the new jerseys they’ll be dawning in 2022-23. He decided to tag Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, who himself had an equally mind-blown reaction (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Lakers Daily):