Tomer Azarl: “Good entertainment, that Orlando-Atlanta matchup, that Paolo [Banchero], Dejounte [Murray] sh*t. But they from the same city, so pretty sure it’s all for the love of the game.” Paul George on the Paolo-Dejounte kerfuffle.
August 10, 2022 | 9:55 am EDT Update
Grizzlies adding Dakota Mathias
Michael Scotto: Sources: The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with guard Dakota Mathias, @HoopsHype has learned. Mathias had two 10-day contracts with the Grizzlies last season and was previously a two-way player for the Philadelphia 76ers.
According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, after the news about the KD’s ultimatum became public, other NBA teams that are interesting in acquiring the superstar will lower their offers instead of increasing them which would further complicate the chances of the trade happening. “Doing it now is a maneuver, a maneuver that I don’t think worked because as I talk to teams out there, they don’t think this increased his trade demand. They think this hurt his trade value,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s This Just In.
“I want to point the second half of the Joe Tsai tweet. I think it’s obviously important to look at the first sentence which is that he’s not going to fire Sean Marks and Steve Nash. But the second sentence is really the sentence that the league paid attention to it. And it seems benign when he says ‘We make decisions for the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.’ “But I’m going to decode that for you. What he’s basically saying is despite what Kevin Durant is trying do here, we’re not going to change what our expectations are for a trade and if you are not traded, we expect you to be reporting to camp to continue the four years you have left on your contract.”
Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, M.A. : Kyrie Irving’s focus for this season is “all about killing it.” “He’s holding up his commitment and there’s an excitement.” Per source: “He’s opted in. He’s gonna play.” “He’s in the gym nonstop.”
Emiliano Carchia: There is no truth, as of now, of contract extension talks between Virtus Bologna and Nico Mannion, sources close to the team tell @Emiliano Carchia. Nico Mannion has one year left on his contract with EuroCup reigning champions
Victor Oladipo: I’m talking about God’s Revenge, because I’ve sat back, you know, they messed up my surgery, I sat back, I’m saying I’ve torn my quad. I sat back. But now is my time to rise. I truly believe that. So that’s the revenge tour. I’m saying that’s what it’s all about. So it’s one day at a time. It’s a constant grind every day, though. And that’s what I’m focused on doing.
“I think [projecting Lakers to be a Play-In team] is kind of generous,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s NBA Today. “That’s believing that the Lakers are going to get a mostly healthy season from Anthony Davis and LeBron James. “Unless those two are playing at a very high level, with the roster that they currently have, the Lakers are going to have to be great to get into that playoff situation.
“The supporting cast that they have assembled is just really kind of haphazard. They have a new coaching staff, they’re going to have a whole bunch of new players and new alignments. “They’re really going to need LeBron and AD to carry them to a bunch of wins in a Western Conference that is going to be highly, highly competitive.”