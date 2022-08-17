All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Lauren L. Williams: The #Hawks will open the season at … shares share tweet pin sms send email 20 hours ago – via Twitter WilliamsLaurenL Lauren L. Williams: The #Hawks will open the season at State Farm Arena against the #Rockets on Oct. 19, per league sources. NBA Schedule, Schedule, Uncategorized NBA Schedule, Schedule, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email