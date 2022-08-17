All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Paul Garcia: February 11 is the first time the Spurs wi… shares share tweet pin sms send email 16 hours ago – via Twitter PaulGarciaNBA Paul Garcia: February 11 is the first time the Spurs will face Dejounte Murray with the Hawks NBA Schedule, Uncategorized NBA Schedule, Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks, San Antonio Spurs Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email