VINCENT GOODWILL: And now, just as your evolution as a player, you’ve grown, clearly. You had the most points and the most assists last year. Individually, how do you go into another season where you’re like, I accomplished all these things individually, but what are my goals individually for next season? TRAE YOUNG: I mean, to be honest with you, I never have individual goals going into the season. Like, I know, if we’re a top-three seed, I’m gonna be an All-Star, like, just the way I play, and maybe I can bring another guy with me. That’s how I think going into this season. Like, I’m more team– my main focus is to win, because I want to bring some of these people with me to the top.
August 20, 2022 | 12:26 pm EDT Update
The Raptors tendered a two-way qualifying offer to Jalen Harris, according to RealGM transactions log. That makes Harris a restricted free agent.
Daniel Theis has been ruled out of next week’s games in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and is considered questionable to play in the 2022 EuroBasket, the German Basketball Federation announced Saturday updating the status of the Indiana Pacers center.
Clutch Points: The line to see LeBron play in Seattle started last night 😳 (via wildcattaylor/IG) pic.twitter.com/DvASa255B9
ClutchPoints: Jordan Clarkson felt right at home partying in Manila 🔥 He is set to don the Philippines’ colors in the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.
August 20, 2022 | 5:47 am EDT Update
No changes on Collin Sexton front
Chris Fedor: Where we are today is the same place that we’ve been. Collin (Sexton) and his camp want more than what the Cavs are willing to give and what the Cavs think they should give for somebody like Collin. If you’re looking at it from the Cavs’ point of view, they are saying, Hey, we’re giving you a multi-year deal, worth $40 million. That’s not nothing, right?