VINCENT GOODWILL: And now, just as your evolution as a player, you’ve grown, clearly. You had the most points and the most assists last year. Individually, how do you go into another season where you’re like, I accomplished all these things individually, but what are my goals individually for next season? TRAE YOUNG: I mean, to be honest with you, I never have individual goals going into the season. Like, I know, if we’re a top-three seed, I’m gonna be an All-Star, like, just the way I play, and maybe I can bring another guy with me. That’s how I think going into this season. Like, I’m more team– my main focus is to win, because I want to bring some of these people with me to the top