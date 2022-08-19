VINCENT GOODWILL: Well, clearly, the archetype that people have always compared you to has been Stephen Curry. Was that inspiring for you to see him go back, and get back to the mountaintop, and do it the way he did it? TRAE YOUNG: Yeah, I mean, it was just as fine as when he won his first one by himself with KT, and I was in middle school and high school back then, so I remember being a kid watching him back then, and just being a fan then, and now. I mean, being in the league, going against him, I think our games are different, but they’re similar in certain areas, and I definitely want to be a champion, so he’s set the standard.
August 20, 2022 | 12:26 pm EDT Update
The Raptors tendered a two-way qualifying offer to Jalen Harris, according to RealGM transactions log. That makes Harris a restricted free agent.
Daniel Theis has been ruled out of next week’s games in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and is considered questionable to play in the 2022 EuroBasket, the German Basketball Federation announced Saturday updating the status of the Indiana Pacers center.
Clutch Points: The line to see LeBron play in Seattle started last night 😳 (via wildcattaylor/IG) pic.twitter.com/DvASa255B9
ClutchPoints: Jordan Clarkson felt right at home partying in Manila 🔥 He is set to don the Philippines’ colors in the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.
August 20, 2022 | 5:47 am EDT Update
No changes on Collin Sexton front
Chris Fedor: Where we are today is the same place that we’ve been. Collin (Sexton) and his camp want more than what the Cavs are willing to give and what the Cavs think they should give for somebody like Collin. If you’re looking at it from the Cavs’ point of view, they are saying, Hey, we’re giving you a multi-year deal, worth $40 million. That’s not nothing, right?