VINCENT GOODWILL: Well, clearly, the archetype that people have always compared you to has been Stephen Curry. Was that inspiring for you to see him go back, and get back to the mountaintop, and do it the way he did it? TRAE YOUNG: Yeah, I mean, it was just as fine as when he won his first one by himself with KT, and I was in middle school and high school back then, so I remember being a kid watching him back then, and just being a fan then, and now. I mean, being in the league, going against him, I think our games are different, but they’re similar in certain areas, and I definitely want to be a champion, so he’s set the standard