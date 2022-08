The Celtics’ schedule was released Wednesday, and two excessively long road trips stood out. Typically, Boston’s Western Conference excursions involve teams from, well, the Western Conference. But the Celtics have a six-game, 10-day trip that also includes games against the Nets and Raptors, and a six-game, 11-day jaunt that includes a detour to Atlanta. One league source said that national television obligations are to be blamed for the unusual setup