5 hours ago via BasketNews_com
BasketNews: Nikola Jokic & Boban Marjanovic are a duo you need at every party – especially Bogdan Bogdanovic’s birthday 🕺😅 🎥 hotsport.rs/Instagram

August 23, 2022 | 8:56 pm EDT Update

Cleveland entering Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes?

The Knicks are among several teams with interest in trading for Donovan Mitchell. The Cavs touched base with Utah about a Mitchell trade in recent days, per SNY sources. Cleveland’s level of interest in Mitchell is unknown but the Cavs have the young players and picks to put together a competitive package. The Wizards and Hornets are among the other teams interested in Mitchell, as The Athletic reported.
1 hour ago via SportsNet New York

Jazz strongly interested in RJ Barrett

The Jazz continue to have strong interest in Knicks’ wing RJ Barrett, per SNY sources. Evan Fournier’s name has also come up in discussions, sources say. The Jazz are seeking at multiple first-round picks. Utah would want at least one of the trio of Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley in a trade if Barrett is included, per sources.
1 hour ago via SportsNet New York

August 23, 2022 | 6:15 pm EDT Update

Two Donovan Mitchell suitors have made offers Danny Ainge reportedly likes

Knicks president Leon Rose has a chance to right the wrong by trading for Donovan Mitchell, but he is in a stalemate with Utah team president Danny Ainge over the number of unprotected draft picks to include in a deal. Ainge is telling confidants two other teams have made offers he likes.
4 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

With Kevin Durant and the Nets having mended fences after his trade request, Rick Pitino believes Brooklyn is now in position to challenge for an NBA championship in 2023, but a lot will depend on the team’s supporting cast outside the “Big 3.” “Well, that’s a championship-caliber team,” Pitino said of the Nets during a Zoom call Tuesday in response to a question from NJ Advance Media.
4 hours ago via Adam Zagoria @ Newark Star-Ledger

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis emerges as potential MLB team buyer

Ted Leonsis, the owner of Washington’s NBA, NHL and WNBA franchises, has emerged as a suitor for the Washington Nationals, multiple people familiar with the process said on Tuesday. Leonsis, whose Monumental Sports & Entertainment owns the Wizards, Capitals and Mystics, is among the would-be buyers granted access to the Nationals’ financial data, a key step in preparing a bid for the District’s MLB franchise.
4 hours ago via Washington Post

Asked in an interview Tuesday about his family’s interest in the Nationals, Zachary Leonsis — Monumental’s president of media and new enterprises and Ted’s son — said it was “not appropriate to comment.” It’s unclear whether Ted Leonsis would be able to purchase the Nationals — valued by Forbes at $2 billion, the 12th-highest figure among the 30 MLB teams — on his own, or whether he has enlisted outside investors. Mark Lerner, the Nationals’ managing principal owner and son of family patriarch Ted Lerner, is a minority partner in Monumental.
4 hours ago via Barry Svrluga, Ben Strauss, Chelsea Janes @ Washington Post

