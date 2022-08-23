BasketNews: Nikola Jokic & Boban Marjanovic are a duo you need at every party – especially Bogdan Bogdanovic’s birthday 🕺😅 🎥 hotsport.rs/Instagram
August 23, 2022 | 8:56 pm EDT Update
Cleveland entering Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes?
The Knicks are among several teams with interest in trading for Donovan Mitchell. The Cavs touched base with Utah about a Mitchell trade in recent days, per SNY sources. Cleveland’s level of interest in Mitchell is unknown but the Cavs have the young players and picks to put together a competitive package. The Wizards and Hornets are among the other teams interested in Mitchell, as The Athletic reported.
Jazz strongly interested in RJ Barrett
The Jazz continue to have strong interest in Knicks’ wing RJ Barrett, per SNY sources. Evan Fournier’s name has also come up in discussions, sources say. The Jazz are seeking at multiple first-round picks. Utah would want at least one of the trio of Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley in a trade if Barrett is included, per sources.
Last month, SNY reported that people in touch with the Knicks early in the free agency period were under the impression that the club had no interest in trading the former No. 3 pick. That stance has shifted. Some New York decision-makers are open to including Barrett in a trade for Mitchell, sources say.
August 23, 2022 | 6:15 pm EDT Update
Two Donovan Mitchell suitors have made offers Danny Ainge reportedly likes
Knicks president Leon Rose has a chance to right the wrong by trading for Donovan Mitchell, but he is in a stalemate with Utah team president Danny Ainge over the number of unprotected draft picks to include in a deal. Ainge is telling confidants two other teams have made offers he likes.
With Kevin Durant and the Nets having mended fences after his trade request, Rick Pitino believes Brooklyn is now in position to challenge for an NBA championship in 2023, but a lot will depend on the team’s supporting cast outside the “Big 3.” “Well, that’s a championship-caliber team,” Pitino said of the Nets during a Zoom call Tuesday in response to a question from NJ Advance Media.
“Every team needs a Draymond Green and I think Simmons probably will serve that role,” he said. “He’s the play-maker, he’s the defensive player.”
Wizards owner Ted Leonsis emerges as potential MLB team buyer
Ted Leonsis, the owner of Washington’s NBA, NHL and WNBA franchises, has emerged as a suitor for the Washington Nationals, multiple people familiar with the process said on Tuesday. Leonsis, whose Monumental Sports & Entertainment owns the Wizards, Capitals and Mystics, is among the would-be buyers granted access to the Nationals’ financial data, a key step in preparing a bid for the District’s MLB franchise.
Asked in an interview Tuesday about his family’s interest in the Nationals, Zachary Leonsis — Monumental’s president of media and new enterprises and Ted’s son — said it was “not appropriate to comment.” It’s unclear whether Ted Leonsis would be able to purchase the Nationals — valued by Forbes at $2 billion, the 12th-highest figure among the 30 MLB teams — on his own, or whether he has enlisted outside investors. Mark Lerner, the Nationals’ managing principal owner and son of family patriarch Ted Lerner, is a minority partner in Monumental.