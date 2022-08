Asked in an interview Tuesday about his family’s interest in the Nationals, Zachary Leonsis — Monumental’s president of media and new enterprises and Ted’s son — said it was “not appropriate to comment.” It’s unclear whether Ted Leonsis would be able to purchase the Nationals — valued by Forbes at $2 billion, the 12th-highest figure among the 30 MLB teams — on his own, or whether he has enlisted outside investors. Mark Lerner, the Nationals’ managing principal owner and son of family patriarch Ted Lerner, is a minority partner in Monumental.