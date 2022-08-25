The surgery was unexpected following the 2021-22 NBA se…

13 hours ago via EuroHoops.net
The surgery was unexpected following the 2021-22 NBA season and was revealed by the Basketball Federation of Serbia before the Hawks followed up with a confirmation. The uneasy situation turned into optimism with the prolific shooting guard progressing according to plan and looking to be fully ready for the next NBA season.

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
August 25, 2022 | 7:21 pm EDT Update

Russell Westbrook will be off Lakers roster before training camp?

Beverley’s arrival makes it more likely that Westbrook will be off the active roster by the start of training camp, either through a trade or the team sending him home a la the Rockets with John Wall last season, according to a source close to the situation.
7 hours ago via Jovan Buha @ The Athletic

, , Top Rumors

, , , , , , , ,

August 25, 2022 | 5:48 pm EDT Update
Home