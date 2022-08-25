The surgery was unexpected following the 2021-22 NBA season and was revealed by the Basketball Federation of Serbia before the Hawks followed up with a confirmation. The uneasy situation turned into optimism with the prolific shooting guard progressing according to plan and looking to be fully ready for the next NBA season.
August 25, 2022 | 7:21 pm EDT Update
Russell Westbrook will be off Lakers roster before training camp?
Beverley’s arrival makes it more likely that Westbrook will be off the active roster by the start of training camp, either through a trade or the team sending him home a la the Rockets with John Wall last season, according to a source close to the situation.
Either way, this isn’t the Lakers’ final roster. Another move is coming at some point. They are unlikely to make another deal right away, but the team is still actively pursuing Westbrook deals and other avenues to improve the roster before training camp, according to league sources.
Dane Moore: The Timberwolves have acquired Nik Stauskas, per team release. The Timberwolves will have Stauskas’s G-League rights, via their G-League affiliate the Iowa Wolves. Would assume this means Stauskas can participate in Timberwolves training camp.
The Lakers weren’t looking to trade Stanley Johnson, but Utah asking for him as a throw-in wasn’t a deal-breaker for Los Angeles, according to a source close to the situation.
“The one guy with the Nets that Kevin Durant had remained in communication with, from everything I’ve been told, was Kyrie Irving,” Shams Charania told Rich Eisen Wednesday. “That was the one guy that he was communicating with on a regular basis. …That relationship goes beyond just basketball. I think it’s more a life friendship that those do have. “
Taurean Prince arrested in Miami
Andy Slater: SLATER SCOOP: Minnesota Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince was arrested on a fugitive warrant this evening at Miami International Airport, multiple sources tell me. The warrant is from Texas regarding “dangerous drugs,” I’m told.
August 25, 2022 | 5:48 pm EDT Update
Christos Tsaltas: Vasilije Micic will have an MRI and X-rays on his ankle to clarify the severity of his injury. Micic didn’t play in the 2nd half vs Greece due to ankle injury. #kss #srbgre #FIBAWC