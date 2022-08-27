“When I first heard about the Kevin Durant stuff, I was kind of blown away by it just because, you know, we’ve been so blessed here to have guys want to come,” Monty Williams said. “At the same time, ‘At the expense of what?’ was my thinking. And I like our team. I love our guys.
But I wasn’t going to have conversations that didn’t need to be had.” “I think our guys are mature enough to understand that part of our business,” Williams said. “I didn’t want to have conversations about stuff that didn’t need to be brought up.”