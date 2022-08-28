The College Park Skyhawks announced two trades on Thurs…

9 hours ago via College Park Skyhawks
The College Park Skyhawks announced two trades on Thursday. The team acquired the returning player rights to Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Nik Stauskas, and a 2022 first round pick in the NBA G League Draft from the Grand Rapids Gold in exchange for the returning player rights to Justin Tillman. College Park then acquired the returning player rights to forward Chris Silva from the Iowa Wolves in exchange for Nik Stauskas.

, Uncategorized

, , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
August 28, 2022 | 6:11 pm EDT Update
Joe Smith has never forgotten where he comes from. The former no. 1 overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft spent Saturday back at his old stomping grounds in Norfolk, helping local children as they head into the upcoming school year. Smith, who played for 12 different NBA teams over 17 seasons from 1995 to 2011, helped organize and host “Community Day” at Lakewood Park. The event provided free food, drink, entertainment and school supplies for more than 250 youngsters who stopped by.
7 hours ago via Nathan Epstein @ WAVY

, Uncategorized

August 28, 2022 | 5:20 pm EDT Update
Home