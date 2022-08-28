The College Park Skyhawks announced two trades on Thursday. The team acquired the returning player rights to Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Nik Stauskas, and a 2022 first round pick in the NBA G League Draft from the Grand Rapids Gold in exchange for the returning player rights to Justin Tillman. College Park then acquired the returning player rights to forward Chris Silva from the Iowa Wolves in exchange for Nik Stauskas.
Former Mavericks player Pierre Jackson signed with Chinese team Xinjiang Flying Tigers for the 2022-23 season.
Joe Smith has never forgotten where he comes from. The former no. 1 overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft spent Saturday back at his old stomping grounds in Norfolk, helping local children as they head into the upcoming school year. Smith, who played for 12 different NBA teams over 17 seasons from 1995 to 2011, helped organize and host “Community Day” at Lakewood Park. The event provided free food, drink, entertainment and school supplies for more than 250 youngsters who stopped by.
Golden State Warriors PR: Statement from the Warriors on the passing of San Francisco Examiner columnist and editor Al Saracevic:
Nets sign Yuta Watanabe
Shams Charania: The Nets say team has signed free agent Yuta Watanabe. The Japanese forward has played four seasons for Toronto and Memphis.
Memphis Hustle: The Memphis Hustle have completed a trade with the @TexasLegends, acquiring the returning player rights to Dakota Mathias and a 2022 1st-round pick (from SCW via CCG) in the 2022 NBA G League Draft.