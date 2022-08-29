The annual Celebrity Golf Tournament hosted by Atlanta native and award-winning actor, comedian and philanthropist Chris Tucker is underway at the Eagles Landing Golf Course in Stockbridge. The annual golf tournament raises funds for important programs that support children and education in the Atlanta metro area. Several of Tucker’s friends attended the tournament including NBA legends Julius Dr. J Erving, Dominique Wilkins, Dikembe Mutombo, Vince Carter, Chris Spencer and Henry County Sheriff Scandrett.
