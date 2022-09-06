Frank Kaminsky and ESPN star Ashley Brewer are engaged.…

2 days ago via Ryan Glasspiegel @ New York Post
Frank Kaminsky and ESPN star Ashley Brewer are engaged. The couple’s engagement photos were shared by California-based photographer Rich Lander on his Instagram story; one of the photos was re-shared by Brewer.

September 8, 2022 | 8:45 pm EDT Update
The Sacramento Kings signed former Duke guard D.J. Steward to a new contract on Thursday, a league source told The Sacramento Bee. It’s not clear if Steward will be part of the roster going into training camp, which is set to begin Sept. 27, but signing with Sacramento now gives him a path to return for a second season with the team’s G League affiliate in Stockton, the source said.
56 mins ago via Sacramento Bee

September 8, 2022 | 7:19 pm EDT Update
As adults, we can have a heart-to-heart, we can iron it out. But it’s still right here. So when things don’t go right, they’re gonna blame it on him. So, he’s gonna have to demand their respect. As a player, if you know you were better than a former player who’s now a coach, it’s gonna be hard for you to, in tough situations, listen to him. So, it’s gonna be tough. I know the coaches I played for, they put their foot down. Sometimes you got to put your foot down, even if the player makes a $50 million, you got to put your foot down, especially if they ain’t gonna step up, anyway.
2 hours ago via Bill DiFilippo @ Uproxx

“He worked on getting his ankles strong,” Hardaway said. “And he came back and showed people, ‘Yeah, I’m here to stay and I’m here to play hard and I’m here to win games for this organization and win championships. “I commend him.” Hardaway, like the rest of the sports world, was particularly impressed with Curry’s performance in the 2022 postseason, which culminated with the Warriors winning their fourth NBA Finals in eight seasons and Steph earning his first Finals MVP award.
2 hours ago via Monte Poole @ NBC Sports

