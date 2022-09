Before I even ask this next question, I’m curious to hear your thoughts on social media and how that’s changed or how that has impacted how you do your job, i.e., Jae Crowder going on Twitter saying “change is inevitable. I believe it’s time for a change. I want to continue growing.” That can be interpreted in so many different ways. When stuff is out there about what you guys are supposedly doing, or looking to do, as far as a deal. A trade. Whatever it is. James Jones: “It’s noise. It’s noise, I don’t read into people’s actions. I don’t read to their actions, their words. Like there’s so much noise. So much lack of context that goes with conversations. You get into this rabbit hole of trying to decipher and filter out the noise and figure out what’s real and what’s true and what context and what setting. It’s just a fruitless exercise. To me, it’s all noise. And when you can eliminate the noise, you get back down to what we’re doing. Playing basketball. Competing. Most of that stuff becomes irrelevant. I don’t pay attention to it, to be honest with you.”