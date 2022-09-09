Gary Payton, whose own Hall of Fame career got going in…

2 days ago via David Aldridge @ The Athletic
Gary Payton, whose own Hall of Fame career got going in earnest in Seattle under Karl’s tutelage, said on Martin’s podcast that he loved Karl — and that he also “used to want to kill George’s ass every other (bleeping) day.” “Early in his career, and honestly, it’s one of the things that made him a great coach, is that he wasn’t afraid of confrontation,” said Terry Stotts, the former Blazers, Hawks and Bucks head coach who was an assistant coach for Karl in Seattle and Milwaukee. “I think his style of confrontation changed over the years. Early on, it was more face to face. I don’t think he ever changed. He wasn’t afraid to rub people the wrong way, and not just players, because he had opinions on how the game should be played, and what he wanted, and how he viewed the game. For good or for bad, that was part of his coaching style.”

September 11, 2022 | 5:28 am EDT Update

James Jones on Deandre Ayton: 'The contract stuff is behind us'

You guys matched Indiana’s offer sheet for Deandre Ayton (four years, $133M). Is there peace and love all over the world now that he’s going to be with you? James Jones: Yeah. That part is behind us. The contract stuff is behind us, and our focus now is how do we help him improve and continue to improve. We have ideas and plans to do that. It’s on me and the staff to figure out how to help him in conjunction with our other guys. Continue to realize their capacity. Their potential. He’s good. He’s in great shape. He’s really been in the gym working on what I’d say are ‘second-level things’ and I know he’s excited to prove that he’s better than he was last year.”
7 hours ago via Arizona Republic

Before I even ask this next question, I’m curious to hear your thoughts on social media and how that’s changed or how that has impacted how you do your job, i.e., Jae Crowder going on Twitter saying “change is inevitable. I believe it’s time for a change. I want to continue growing.” That can be interpreted in so many different ways. When stuff is out there about what you guys are supposedly doing, or looking to do, as far as a deal. A trade. Whatever it is. James Jones: “It’s noise. It’s noise, I don’t read into people’s actions. I don’t read to their actions, their words. Like there’s so much noise. So much lack of context that goes with conversations. You get into this rabbit hole of trying to decipher and filter out the noise and figure out what’s real and what’s true and what context and what setting. It’s just a fruitless exercise. To me, it’s all noise. And when you can eliminate the noise, you get back down to what we’re doing. Playing basketball. Competing. Most of that stuff becomes irrelevant. I don’t pay attention to it, to be honest with you.”
7 hours ago via Arizona Republic

But the Ginobili contingent was the biggest and loudest, drawn from several continents and four decades, hooting at the first mention of his name. You would have thought Paul Pierce or some other Celtic was going in again, pulling fans from just up the road in Boston. Not bad for the No. 57 overall pick of the 1999 draft. “I thought, ‘What?!’ I could not believe it,” said Ginobili of his shock at being chosen by San Antonio at that point. He was overseas, with no idea it was about to happen. “I thought it was a mistake. I had zero expectations. Zero.”
7 hours ago via Steve Aschburner @ NBA.com

